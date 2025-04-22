In a sweeping move affecting nearly 50,000 vehicles, Stellantis has announced a trio of recalls involving select models from its Alfa Romeo, Dodge, and Maserati brands. The recalls were issued shortly after Ford made headlines with five separate recalls in a single day, signaling growing scrutiny around automotive quality and safety compliance.

Rearview Camera Glitch Sparks Major Recall for Dodge and Alfa Romeo

Leading the pack, Stellantis is recalling a combined 48,494 vehicles from its Dodge and Alfa Romeo lineups due to a software and hardware issue that may prevent the rearview camera from displaying properly. Specifically, the recall impacts 40,372 Dodge Hornets and 8,122 Alfa Romeo Tonales from model years 2023 to 2025.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem stems from either “cold soldering on a voltage regulator” or a software defect in the camera’s microprocessor. As a result, the rearview camera image may fail to appear when the vehicle is placed in reverse—an issue that violates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Although the defect is estimated to affect only around 1% of the vehicles recalled, Stellantis has opted for a comprehensive fix. Depending on the diagnosis, dealerships will either update the software or replace the entire infotainment system. The company began investigating the issue in March 2024 following early reports from European markets. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by June 2025.

Maserati GranTurismo Recall: A Labeling Issue with an Unusual Twist

In a separate but more niche recall, Stellantis is recalling 21 units of the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo due to an unexpected issue related to exterior finish. The vehicles, finished in a special Nero Scarabeo (black beetle) clear coat, may experience adhesion failure on the manufacturer and tire labels located on the B-pillar.

Federal regulations mandate that this critical information be permanently affixed for safety and compliance reasons. Maserati engineers traced the issue to the label adhesive, which apparently doesn’t bond well with the vehicle’s unique textured topcoat. The remedy is relatively straightforward: owners will receive replacement labels with improved adhesive.

A Pattern of Recalls Across the Industry

The recalls come amid heightened industry attention to software reliability, especially as vehicles become increasingly tech-heavy. Infotainment systems, sensors, and driver-assist technologies are now common sources of recalls, even in premium and luxury segments.

While Stellantis is working proactively to address these issues, the timing of the recalls—hot on the heels of Ford’s recall spree—has amplified concerns about manufacturing oversight and the complexity of integrating electronics in modern cars.

What Owners Need to Know

If you own a 2023–2025 Dodge Hornet or Alfa Romeo Tonale, keep an eye on your mailbox for an official notification from Stellantis. You can also check your vehicle’s VIN on the NHTSA website for real-time recall information. Maserati GranTurismo owners affected by the labeling recall will receive instructions on obtaining replacement placards.

With consumer safety under increasing regulatory and public scrutiny, Stellantis, like many automakers, faces the ongoing challenge of balancing innovation with fail-safe execution.