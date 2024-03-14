A measure that would forbid the popular video app TikTok from being used in the United States if its Chinese owner didn’t sell its stock was passed by the House of Representatives the day before. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he would form an investment group to purchase the app. With over 170 million users in the United States, TikTok is a fully-owned subsidiary of ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese technology company.

During a Thursday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Mnuchin expressed his opinion that TikTok ought to be sold. Mnuchin stated

“This should be owned by U.S. businesses. There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a U.S. company own something like this in China.”

TikTok Ownership Uncertainty Persists as Senate Reviews Security Concerns

President Donald Trump’s U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has not disclosed information on the other potential members of the investment group he intends to join or the potential valuation of TikTok. An instant comment was not received from TikTok. After passing the House by a vote of 352-65, the bill now moves to the Senate, where its future is uncertain. Congress took action in response to worries that TikTok’s present ownership structure poses a risk to national security.

The Senate’s legislators have stated that the proposal would be carefully examined. According to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., he will need to confer with the heads of the appropriate committees to decide how to proceed with the measure. According to President Joe Biden, he will sign the bill if Congress approves it. For a long time, TikTok has refuted claims that it may be a weapon of the Chinese government. According to the corporation, it has never given Chinese authorities access to customer data from Americans and won’t if requested. Additionally, the U.S. government has not yet produced any proof that TikTok gave Chinese officials access to such data.

TikTok CEO Vows Legal Action Amid Acquisition Interest and Regulatory Hurdles

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, declared on Wednesday that the business will take legal action to stop a ban. While some others, including Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank, have expressed interest in purchasing TikTok’s US company, there are a lot of obstacles to overcome, including a 6-month deadline. Graham Webster, a scholar at Stanford University who focuses on US-China relations and Chinese technology policy stated. Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, declared on Wednesday that the business will take legal action to stop a ban.

“Somebody would have to be ready to shell out the large amount of money that this product and system is worth. “But even if somebody has deep enough pockets and is ready to go into negotiating to purchase, this sort of matchmaking on acquisitions is not quick.”

Large tech firms might afford it, but antitrust authorities in the US and China would probably be closely monitoring them. On the other hand, if the measure passes into law and is upheld by First Amendment courts, it may result in a lower cost for TikTok users.