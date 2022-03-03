Steve Wozniak’s space junk venture Privateer debuting first software version

Steve Wozniak’s space junk venture Privateer debuting its first software version and leaving “stealth mode”. The software will be able to monitor traffic in space. In a further discussion with the media, the founder revealed their grand vision for the company to build the type of database that many space experts and other governments would currently benefit from.

As space technology is being commercialized, the increase in space junk is drastic. Privateer is not about flashy new rockets or launching people into space. It is about focusing on the threats in the earth’s orbit. With millions of pieces flying around without any control, the threat to current satellites and other crucial space technology is high. This issue has gained attention as many satellites in space have proliferated in recent years.

Without working on removing the space junk, it could lead to collisions between objects and set off disastrous chain reactions. The bulk junk around Earth could lead to launching rockets into space becoming too dangerous. Wozniak told CNN Business via email, “We’re at a clear inflection point and facing exponential growth of space commercialization. Having a better, global understanding of what’s already up in space is critical to powering the new space economy.”

Funding

The question about whether Privateer can make things happen and make money remains unanswered. But the money, according to Wozniak’s co-founder in this new venture, couldn’t be further from the point. “I don’t think Steve [Wozniak] gives a damn about making another 10 cents, and I really couldn’t care less,” Alex Fielding, a longtime business acquaintance of Wozniak’s who will serve as CEO of the new venture.

To aid the efforts by the company, Wozniak and Fielding brought Moriba Jah, a Ph.D., and orbital mechanics professor. Jah dedicated his life to academia and attempting to raise awareness about the threat posed by the proliferation of debris and garbage in outer space. This threat could potentially wipe out communication services to earth or possibly halt space travel. Jah led the research at the University of Texas and also appeared at congressional hearings. In his recent talk with CNN, he came to a solemn conclusion, There is not enough funding in academia to develop the technologies he envisions the world needs to combat the space junk issue.

The trio- Steve Wozniak, Alex Fielding, and Moriba Jah are working on the same dream. Wozniak said, “There’s a real need for us here on Earth who don’t work in the space industry to begin to understand how space debris impacts us every day. Many of us don’t realize how much of our lives are reliant on services delivered from and through space — GPS services, financial transactions, climate monitoring. Our life on Earth is connected to space and even the smallest debris orbiting the Earth can damage and destroy these critical capabilities for some of the most basic aspects of our day-to-day life.”

Software

At the cost of the company, Privateer is a software program that is an evolved version of one that Jah created at the University of Texas. This software will be used to take all the available data about debris in space, from ground radars to Privateer’s own satellites. It will all be synthesized into the world’s clearest picture of where things are in orbit.

Most of the data from the software will be made publicly available. With the program, they also aim to give satellite operators precise information to help them confidently avert potential collisions in space. It is that aspect, where the company could potentially make money. Privateer hopes to have some payment system for the expertise of satellite operators. As it is crucial for satellite operators for their satellites to not collide with objects, it could be beneficial for them as well.

This is not the only company that is already working on trying out this. The US government has been servicing as the world’s de factor space traffic cop. They use email services to alert satellite operators. But Jah and Fielding said Privateer plans to go after information that others aren’t, making their database more precise. They hope to build a catalog so detailed it will not only show where a piece of spaceborne garbage is, but also tell you what shape and size it is and where the garbage came from.