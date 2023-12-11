We recently came across a gaming PC that would enable players to play triple-A games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and others. Users came up with an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card because it fit their budget of £2000 and would enable them to play games on 4K gaming monitors with excellent performance, leaving room for a high-end CPU and other nice components. However, if you get a pre-built RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC from Stormforce Gaming in the UK, you can get it for far less than that today just £1299. For £500 less than its quoted price, this system comes with a 12th-generation Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 750W power supply.

Competitive Pricing, Bonus Inclusions, and Future-Ready Upgrade Potential

After entering the precise specifications of the Stormforce Gaming build into PCPartPicker, we arrived with a build-it-yourself price of £1350, which is actually more than what they are asking. For £50 less than it would cost to assemble the PC yourself, you can get the Stormforce computer assembled, transported, and backed by a three-year collect-and-return guarantee.

It appears from the purchase page that you also received the (very great) Alan Wake 2 along with the PC, along with an Asus gaming keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad a great value addition. You do not receive a Windows license, which is a wonderful way to save money, but you should consider whether you can use a Windows 7 or later key that isn’t being used on another computer, or whether you need to purchase one separately.

Moreover, every component is readily available instead of being strange OEM parts like those frequently seen in Dell or HP computers. This facilitates normal PC maintenance and, in particular, future component upgrades. Additionally, if you decide later on that you need more processing power, you can upgrade from your 12400F CPU to a 14900K. It’s also probable that you’ll be able to run at least a few more GPU generations before PCIe 5.0 is needed for optimal performance.

About RTX 4070 Ti and Core i5-12400F

The RTX 4070 Ti is presumably a graphics card from NVIDIA, following the naming convention of their RTX series. It is likely to be a high-performance GPU designed for gaming, content creation, and other graphics-intensive tasks. Given the “Ti” designation, it’s expected to offer enhanced performance compared to the non-Ti variants. The Core i5-12400F is likely to be a processor (CPU) from Intel. The “F” in the name typically indicates that it does not include integrated graphics, so a discrete graphics card (like the RTX 4070 Ti) would be required for video output. The Core i5 series generally represents mid-range CPUs that offer a good balance between price and performance. The specific features and performance of the CPU will depend on its architecture, clock speeds, and the number of cores and threads.