In a move that has captured market attention, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, has closed a $2.521 billion initial public offering of its new STRC (Stretch) preferred stock. On July 29, 2025, the firm deployed nearly all net proceeds—approximately $2.474 billion—to acquire 21,021 Bitcoin at an average price of $117,256 per coin. This pushes Strategy’s total holdings to an impressive 628,791 BTC, reinforcing its status as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasury.

IPO Structure and Purpose

Strategy issued 28,011,111 shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC), priced at $90 per share. These securities are designed to have a face value of $100 and represent the largest U.S. IPO of 2025 thus far and the largest perpetual preferred stock outside of the U.S. since 2009.

This issuance is the first of its kind: a perpetual preferred security linked to Bitcoin, and the first with monthly dividends declared at the discretion of the board, and can be adjusted to keep STRC trading near par without the market being overly concerned about dividend adjustments. The design is intended to provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin without owning Bitcoin directly and for those who are looking for short-duration, income oriented investments.

Immediate Execution: Acquisition of Bitcoin

Immediately closing the transaction, Strategy utilized the proceeds to buy 21,021 BTC at an average of $117,256 per coin. This acquisition increases its cumulative Bitcoin holdings to 628,791 BTC, with an overall cost basis of approximately $46.8 billion, including fees. The average per coin cost over all purchases now stands at $73,227.

Why It Matters: Strategic Significance

This IPO marks a pair of milestones. It is not only the largest U.S.-based IPO of 2025 but also the first U.S.-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury company, featuring board-adjusted monthly dividends—a novel approach in capital markets.

STRC also broadens Strategy’s investor base, aiming to attract yield-focused investors seeking a debt-like instrument backed by Bitcoin. This is consistent with Strategy’s previous offers—STRK (Strike), STRF (Strife), and STRD (Stride)—each offering a different solution for different investors and different risk profiles.

Financial Outlook and Potential Risks

While Strategy has over $70 billion in Bitcoin and nearly $8 billion in its convertible debt, analysts believe the complicated share capital structure may cause it liquidity issues. A significant portion of the convertible debt is currently out-of-the-money, so debt holders may not even be contemplating conversion unless the common stock rises dramatically. This will leave Strategy exposed unless the company is able to raise more capital through equity or preferred issuance.

Investors’ concerns center on the annual preferred annual dividends, which are projected to run about $400 million. Strategy’s software business is generating relatively low free cash flow, so it is possible that the required creditor obligations would require continued capital raises or company equity dilution if the cryptocurrency markets are weak.

Market Response and Next Steps

Market reaction was muted yet proportionate. Strategy’s common stock (MSTR) stayed relatively stagnant falling roughly 2.3% after the announcement, before it steadied a little, ultimately closing at roughly $396.70. Analysts are closely monitoring this stock as Strategy prepares to announce its earnings on July 31, 2025 regarding Q2, where stakeholders will be looking ahead on how these capital moves, Bitcoin purchases, etc. will have future performance implications along with future dilution risks.

Celebrity status in the capital markets see Strategy’s company to regard themselves as a trailblazer in using Bitcoin as a treasury for a corporation that mixes traditional financing tools with cryptocurrency accumulation. Strategy will continue their long-term “42/42” initiative, to raise capital extensively and fund any further additions to their acquisitions to a execution time-line of 20227 and beyond.

Conclusion

Strategy’s STRC IPO is a bold experiment at the intersection of digital assets and traditional capital markets. By issuing a perpetual preferred stock tied to Bitcoin and backed by aggressive accumulation tactics, the company is offering structured crypto exposure along with regular income. While the strategy is innovative and backed by significant asset coverage, its success ultimately hangs on investor confidence, dividend sustainability, and Bitcoin’s future trajectory.