Stray Is Currently The Highest User-Rated Game On Steam

Stray, has overtaken God of War (2018) to become the best-rated game of 2022 on Steam. According to the popular Steam250 rankings aggregator, Steams version of Stray has surpassed Santa Monica Studios God of War as the best PC game in the year 2022.

According to recent numbers, spotted by VGC, Stray is currently number one in Steam’s top 250 games, at least according to user ratings. Being number one in terms of user ratings, Stray has also recently broken Annapurna Interactives concurrent players records on Steam, showing over 50,000 players on Stray just since its release. Stray, BlueTwelves charming, cat-based sci-fi platformer, is now listed as Steam’s best game of 2022 according to user reviews, beating out Sony Santa Monica Norse adventure God of War at tracker site Steam250.