Streaming platform Netflix bans crypto ads and commercials as it won’t be allowing such advertisements on the new ad-supported subscription plan that is expected to be launched in November. Sources say that Netlfix will also not be allowing gambling and politics-related advertisements on their platform. This is a bold step by the company, but don’t you think categorizing crypto with gambling and politics ain’t right?

Netflix bans crypto ads and commercials

The streaming company is going to have a lot of strict guidelines regarding what they will allow as ads on their platform. They will not be allowing any products that target children on the platforms, as well as medicinal or pharma ads. It means users who opt for this subscription plan will have a clean experience and won’t see intrusive or misleading ads. After all, Netflix has to ensure that they keep the user experience good while showing ads to the users. The ad-supported plan is expected to be priced at $7.

I am optimistic that Netflix will come around with crypto advertising like many other companies. For example, Facebook banned crypto ads on their platform many years ago, but they removed the ban themselves. There are many similar examples like this. Another possibility is that the crypto ads ban would depend on one country to another based on the rules and regulations there. There is also no clarity on which countries would have this streaming option.

Why will Netflix start showing ads?

Netflix hasn’t been doing well recently. The streaming platform lost nearly 1 million users in the first quarter of 2022, and q2 data is not out yet. We gotta accept that Netflix’s subscription plans aren’t cheap to expect in a few countries like India. And even there, a single plan is used by multiple people, which makes it difficult for Netflix to profit.

So, Netflix is trying to bring cheaper plans which will be possible only by showing ads. This is the reason they are planning to launch a new subscription plan for around $7-$8. However, it is not clear why they are not going to allow crypto ads.

What are your thoughts on Netflix as it bans crypto ads and commercials for its new ad-supported plan? And do you think they will come around like other companies? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found your content informative, do share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: BUSD trading volume jumped 70% after Binance’s announcement.