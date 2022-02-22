Street Fighter 6 Announced More News Coming This Summer

As reported on their countdown website, Capcom has officially announced the latest installment of its competitive fighting game video game: Street Fighter 6. Capcom isn’t revealing many details about this new generation of fighting games, with a new short teaser. preliminary information about Street Fighter 6, including at least Ryu and Street Fighter 5 newcomer Luke is on the list. Following the announcement that the game was in development, Capcom released a teaser trailer confirming the addition of a new contender to the franchise.

Capcom Fighting Collection announced for June 24th, includes 10 games with rollback netcode pic.twitter.com/s79rgFi5Ym — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 21, 2022

