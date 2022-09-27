SucSEED backs an AI powered online assessment and interview platform, Hirex.ai

Hyderabad – September 2022 hirex.ai, has secured Early Capital from SucSEED Indovation Fund and CiE IIIT-Hyderabad as part of its Seed round.

With the motto of “Accelerating talent assessments with Voice AI and automation”, hirex.ai aims to build a talent assessment platform for Millennials and Gen Z job seekers who are increasingly using Voice AI solutions for every day communication needs. Hirex.ai provides a no code Voice AI platform to conduct and score level one interviews at scale autonomously.

Unlike current assessment platforms, hirex.ai allows

Talent Acquisition Groups (TAG) to conduct and score technical interviews without any human intervention. TAG teams can conduct level one interviews to every candidate that applies for a job within 24 hrs. Job seekers can take these interviews at a time convenient to them without any interview scheduling.

Ugendreshwar Kudupudi, the Co-Founder and CEO of hirex.ai said, “Traditional resume screening using keyword searching ignores a large talent pool as qualified job seekers don’t update their resume with all the necessary keywords and buzzwords. By using Voice based BOT’s these job seekers can be autonomously interviewed and scored on the skill sets the company is looking for and move them to next rounds such as coding or personal interview automatically by the bot. Job seekers can use their natural voice while answering to the bot allowing them to have realistic conversation while giving the interview.”

He further added that “The seed funding we raised from SucSEED Indovation Fund and CiE IIIT-Hyderabad will help us expand our sales ef orts to reach more customers and improve the Voice AI capabilities of the platform to suite talent assessment requirements across multiple verticals in India”.

SucSEED Indovation Fund – Media Release – Funding Alert for Hirex.ai – Sept 22,2022

Speaking on why they have invested Vikrant Varshney Co-Founder & Managing Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, said, “As per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the market size of HR Tech was USD 22.89 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from $ 24.04 Bn in 2021 to $ 35.68 Bn in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. Online recruitment has become a new norm as it automates Level 1 interviews for hiring and technology can dif erentiate in the new-age hybrid work culture. Hirex.ai is an AI powered online assessment and interview platform which helps recruiters conduct Level 1 (preliminary) screening of candidates without any human intervention.”