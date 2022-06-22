SucSEED Indovation Fund and Jani Ventures Inc co-invest into Udbhata Technologies, an early-stage risk technologies Startup.

SucSEED Indovation Fund, India, an angel fund focused on bringing tech innovation to the market and Jani Ventures Inc, Canada, focused on early investment in promising tech-driven ventures have invested INR 2.75 Cr (~$380k) in Udbhata Technologies Pvt Ltd to commercialize and scale Qoris® ERM, Udbhata’s first offering.

Qoris® ERM (www.qoris.io) is Udbhata’s proprietary risk management software solution focused on the non-financial sector globally, with highly innovative and first-in-class features such as the Peer Analyzer

With quick onboarding, Qoris® Clients respond to risks faster and better, and significantly enhance their internal and external stakeholder confidence. Udbhata’s practitioner first approach helps them understand what it takes to help Clients succeed with Qoris® . After completing the onboarding of its first Client – a listed Pharma Company in May, Udbhata hopes to lock-in its second and third clients very soon.

Udbhata cofounders Anand Sampath (CEO) and Vijaya Kiran Kuralla (Technical Director) have a combined experience of 45+ years in the risk, finance, and technology domains. As former CRO & CCO in large Enterprise, and a risk practitioner; Anand understands what solutions can meaningfully address an Organization’s pain and provide value. And Vijay, with his experience in implementing enterprise deployments, will help scale Qoris® globally.

Speaking on why they have invested Vikrant Varshney Co-Founder & Managing Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, said, “In this era of changing regulations, it is imperative that enterprises are fully compliant in order to mitigate the risks. As per Grand View Research’s recent report suggests that GRC is a $40Bn market as of 2021 and is poised to grow at 14+% CAGR till 2030 and Udbhata is positioned uniquely to disrupt this GRC segment through its plug and play solutions for non-financial companies. Udbhata’s founders with their decades of experience in risk and regulatory compliance management, are well positioned to take advantage of this business potential across global markets and Asia Pacific region manifests the highest CAGR growth of 20.5% in next 5 years..”

Parth Jani founder of Jani Ventures INC: “Our unconventional methodology in our investment decisions are based primarily on the technology offering a solution to a clear and present issue. Udbhata, with its unique (scalable, evolutionary & pivotable) GRC solution offering does, for a very under serviced segment of industry. We couple the business/commercial requirements with the arcane approach of analyzing the driving human component, their ability to visualize, strategize, execute, and deliver on metrics. Anand and Udbhata fit into our parameters not just as a silo investee but also as a symbiotic value add to our existing portfolio in India and the North American continent”.



Speaking about the investment, Anand Sampath, CEO, Udbhata Technologies mentions that both investors are a perfect fit for the Company. General Partners of SucSEED come from Risk, Legal and Compliance background, so they appreciate what we are building and how rapidly it can be adapted. Jani Ventures can quickly take Udbhata to international markets such as North America. SucSEED and Jani Ventures not only appreciate our space, but also can help us scale Udbhata to its potential.

As the Company’s TAM unfolds from $3 + Bn, Qoris® and its non-traditional product road-map begins unlocking for its Clients the benefit of automation, optimization (of Cost of Risk) and finally a truly integrated risk management solution – one that combines Governance, Intelligence and decision making in one seamless architecture.