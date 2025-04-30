Ever wondered just how much the CEO of one of the world’s biggest tech companies actually makes? Well, Sundar Pichai, who heads both Google and its parent company Alphabet, took home an eye-catching Rs 91.42 crore ($10.73 million) in 2024. That’s a 22% increase from the previous year and it’s sparked fresh conversation about how much is too much when it comes to executive pay.

Let’s break it all down what makes up his massive paycheck, why it matters, and what it says about the ever-widening income gap in Silicon Valley.

Before we jump to conclusions about that Rs 91 crore figure, it’s worth understanding what it includes. Contrary to what you might think, Pichai’s base salary stayed flat at Rs 17.05 crore ($2 million) the same it’s been for a few years. The rest comes from bonuses, stock options, and other incentives, which fluctuate depending on how well the company performs.

Back in 2022, his earnings spiked to a jaw-dropping Rs 1,925 crore ($226 million) mostly due to performance-based stock grants that aren’t handed out every year. So while his 2024 total is lower than that peak, it’s still a hefty reward for leading a company with massive global influence.

One detail that often gets overlooked in executive compensation? Security costs. And in Pichai’s case, that’s a serious line item. In 2024, Alphabet shelled out Rs 70.47 crore ($8.27 million) just to keep him safe up from Rs 57.76 crore ($6.78 million) in 2023.

We’re talking home security systems, travel protection, drivers, and round-the-clock risk assessments. It might sound extreme, but when you’re the face of one of the world’s most powerful tech giants, threats come with the territory. For Alphabet, it’s a business necessity not a luxury.

Now here’s where things get interesting. The average Google employee made about Rs 2.82 crore ($331,894) in 2024 a solid salary by any standard, and even a 5% jump from the previous year. But compared to Pichai’s haul, that’s 32 times less.

That’s a big gap, even in the high-paying tech world. And with Alphabet employing more than 183,000 people, it raises some fair questions: Is the CEO pay really worth that much more than what the average Googler takes home? And what message does it send to the rank and file?

This is where the debate heats up. On one hand, people argue that leading a company like Alphabet is no ordinary job. Under Pichai’s leadership, Google has expanded deeper into AI, hardware, cloud computing, and even quantum tech. He’s helped steer the company through fierce competition and global regulatory pressure, all while delivering serious value to shareholders.

On the flip side, critics say a 32:1 pay ratio is simply too wide especially when companies are laying off staff, tightening budgets, or asking employees to do more with less. In that context, multimillion-dollar executive paychecks can feel tone-deaf.

Pichai’s pay isn’t just about one man’s paycheck it’s a symbol of the broader culture in Big Tech. While Google continues to innovate, grow profits, and launch impressive products, it’s also becoming part of a larger conversation around fairness and equity.

Whether it’s investors, employees, or the general public, people are starting to look more closely at how companies reward success and who gets left behind.

Recognition Comes With Responsibility

There’s no doubt Sundar Pichai has earned his place at the top of the tech world. His vision and leadership have kept Google on top in a fast-changing landscape. And his salary reflects that responsibility but it also comes with scrutiny.

In a world where inequality is under the microscope, companies like Alphabet will need to do more than post strong earnings. They’ll need to show they can balance recognition with responsibility, sharing success in a way that feels fair across the board.