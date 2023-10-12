Suzuki To Unveil Compact Vehicles and Bold Mobility Concepts at Japan Mobility Show 2023

Suzuki, Japan’s renowned small car manufacturer, is all set to unveil an intriguing array of vehicles and mobility solutions at the prestigious Japan Mobility Show, running neck and neck with Daihatsu in this segment. While Suzuki’s concepts may not be as radical as its competitor’s, they certainly merit attention. Unfortunately, Suzuki has maintained a degree of secrecy around these showstoppers, but we’re here to provide a comprehensive breakdown of their offerings.

The eWX: A Stylish Electric Hatchback

Leading the pack is the eWX, a compact electric hatchback, whose distinct boxy design bears a strong resemblance to Suzuki’s Lapin kei-class hatchback. The potential for a smooth transition to a production model is evident, with the possibility of traditional lighting and a reduction in vibrant lime green accents. This eWX is undoubtedly a head-turner.

The Suzuki Swift Concept

The Suzuki Swift concept serves as a precursor to the next-generation subcompact from Suzuki. This vehicle, akin to the Toyota Yaris and Mazda2, takes an evolutionary approach in design, shedding some of its sportier features while maintaining its appeal. Particularly noteworthy is its availability in the European market, making it a must-watch model.

Spacia Concepts and eVX: Kei Vans and an Electric SUV

Suzuki’s offerings also include the Spacia concepts, modifications of their kei vans, and the eVX, an electric SUV concept. While these may not be as attention-grabbing as the eWX and Swift, they cater to specific market segments. It’s worth noting that the eVX has made a prior appearance in India, offering a hint of its capabilities.

Suzuki’s Two-Wheeled Concepts

Beyond four-wheelers, Suzuki boasts a thriving motorcycle and scooter business. The MOQBA, a groundbreaking mobility device that combines an ATV with a four-legged walker, is a testament to Suzuki’s commitment to innovation. This revolutionary mobility device caters to diverse terrains, including stairs and obstacles. Additionally, Suzuki presents the Suzuki Go!, a modern wheelchair, Suzu-Ride, Suzu-Cargo, and the L-MA, a food delivery robot. The Suzuki Go! is powered by a lithium-ion battery with impressive range and speeds.

e-PO and e-Choinori

In the electric bike arena, Suzuki introduces the e-PO fold-up e-bike and the e-Choinori, both classified as 50-cc class electric bikes. These bikes are designed with portability and efficiency in mind. The e-PO boasts a 35 km range and a top speed of 25 km/h, while the e-Choinori offers a 40 km range and can reach speeds of up to 30 km/h.

The Suzuki Burgman 400

A notable standout is the Suzuki Burgman 400, an innovative hydrogen-powered scooter concept. With a remarkable range of up to 300 km on a single tank of hydrogen, this scooter can achieve speeds of up to 100 km/h. Advanced safety features, including a collision avoidance system and blind spot monitoring, elevate its appeal.

Collaborative Mobility Initiatives

Suzuki isn’t just about standalone innovation; they’re also collaborating with tech giants like Sony to develop groundbreaking mobility solutions. The MOQBA, developed in partnership with Sony, is a prime example of this synergy. The Japanese automaker’s commitment extends beyond vehicles and mobility devices. They are actively focusing on developing solutions that are inclusive and accessible, with a strong emphasis on aiding people with disabilities and the elderly. While they might not be the most radical, their dedication to innovation is evident and sets the stage for exciting developments in the world of transportation.

The Japan Mobility Show, is an automotive and mobility trade show that will be held from October 26 to November 5, 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight .