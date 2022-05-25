SWIFT might not exist in 5 years says Mastercard’s CEO

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the CEO of Mastercard, Michael Miebach, said SWIFT might not exist in 5 years. He recently joined a panel on CBDC, where he teased the other panel members. There Michael was asked whether he thinks SWIFT will continue to exist in the next 5 years. He replied “No” and left everyone in shock.

What is SWIFT?

SWIFT is a communications network financial organizations use to communicate information and instructions using a standardized coding system securely. Although SWIFT has become an essential element of the global financial system, it is not a financial institution in and of itself: it does not own or transfer assets. Rather, its usefulness stems from its ability to promote safe, efficient communication across member institutions. It is critical for banks to be part of the SWIFT network in order to do inter-border transactions smoothly.

Mastercard’s CEO on the future of SWIFT

In the annual meeting, the panel also discussed the future of CBDCs in cross-border payments. Michael Miebach said that the real goal is to have the payment will all the data attached, leading to cost savings and an overall productivity increase. He was the only panel member who believed that SWIFT would cease to exist in 5 years. All other members, including Jennifer Lassiter (Director of Digital Dollar Project), Yuval Rooz (CEO of Digital Asset), David Treat (Director at Accenture), and Jon Front (a Senior economist), said SWIFT would exist after 5 years.

The idea that backs Michael’s theory is that SWIFT will not remain the primary way of sending money across the world. Bitcoin, CBDCs, or some other crypto could become an essential part of the remittance market. While not all of the panel members agree with this, at least Jennifer Lassiter and Yuval Rooz believe that it is possible, but we might need a longer time frame.

A spokesperson from Mastercard sent an email after the meeting saying that even SWIFT says their operations continue to evolve. So, how they are operating now might be very different from how things will be in 5 years.

