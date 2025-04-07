Swiggy, India’s popular food and grocery delivery giant, has landed on the radar of the Office of the Profession Tax Officer in Pune. The company has received an assessment order of Rs 7.59 crore for the financial year 2021–22 (April 2021 to March 2022). The alleged issue? Non-compliance with Maharashtra’s Profession Tax regulations.

In a regulatory filing submitted on Saturday, Swiggy confirmed the development, stating that the order relates to violations under the Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act, 1975. Specifically, the company has been accused of failing to deduct profession tax from its employees’ salaries, a legal obligation for all employers operating in the state.

Credits: NDTV Profit

Swiggy’s Response: “We Have Strong Grounds”

Swiggy isn’t taking this sitting down. The company has pushed back, asserting that it has “strong arguments” against the tax officer’s order and plans to challenge it through the appropriate legal routes — either a review or an appeal.

“The Company believes that it has strong arguments against the Order and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest,” the filing stated.

While tax disputes aren’t uncommon in corporate India, Swiggy’s prompt acknowledgment and intention to contest the order signals that it is ready to defend its compliance processes.

What is Profession Tax, and Why is it a Big Deal?

Profession Tax (PT) is a state-imposed tax applicable to salaried employees and professionals like doctors, lawyers, and chartered accountants. It’s mandatory in states like Maharashtra, and employers are responsible for deducting and depositing this tax on behalf of their staff.

The monthly deduction is typically up to Rs 200 per employee, depending on their income bracket. While it might seem minor at an individual level, across a large workforce — like Swiggy’s — this adds up significantly over a year. That’s likely how the Rs 7.59 crore figure came about.

Non-compliance not only leads to backdated dues but can also attract penalties and interest, compounding the financial burden.

Will This Impact Swiggy’s Operations?

According to the company, the short answer is no.

Swiggy was quick to reassure stakeholders that this tax order does not have any major adverse impact on its financials or day-to-day operations. For a company with billions in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) and upcoming IPO ambitions, a Rs 7.59 crore charge — while not insignificant — is unlikely to rattle its overall performance.

Still, the timing is sensitive. Swiggy has been preparing to go public, with increased scrutiny on its financial discipline, profitability metrics, and governance. Even small compliance hiccups can raise eyebrows when IPO plans are in motion.

Tax Scrutiny in India’s Startup Ecosystem

Swiggy’s situation isn’t unique. Over the past few years, several Indian startups — especially in the gig economy space — have come under the scanner for their tax structures, worker classifications, and statutory deductions. With regulators tightening their grip, companies are being forced to walk a fine line between rapid growth and compliance.

Profession Tax, while often overlooked, has become a recurring point of contention. Startups, especially those with hybrid or gig-based workforce models, often face ambiguity over whom to classify as employees vs. contractors — a distinction that directly affects tax obligations.

The Road Ahead for Swiggy

Swiggy’s decision to challenge the order reflects its confidence in its internal compliance systems. But it also underscores the increasing regulatory oversight India’s tech unicorns are now subjected to.

With the IPO landscape heating up, Swiggy will be keen to tie up any loose ends, both operationally and legally. A clean slate on the tax front can help strengthen investor confidence and public perception.

One thing is clear: while the kitchens at Swiggy continue to buzz with deliveries, their legal and finance teams will be just as busy — cooking up a solid defense.