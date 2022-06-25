T-Mobile US facing a law suit on after effects of merger with Sprint

The lawsuit also alleges that the telecom company did not do anything to fix the issues faced by former sprint users. Instead of looking into the deficiency experiences by Sprint customers, they made alternate offers that will enable customers to make the transition to 5 G-connected devices which are compatible with the T-Mobile network.
But this alternative offer will cost customers more, as the new plans are more expensive and replacement devices need extra money.
Another lawsuit against T-Mobile
In another lawsuit, a group of subscribers of AT&T and Verizon are also suing T-Mobile. The ground for the lawsuit is that T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint Corporation reduced the competition in the market. Reduced competition results in an increase in cost for the network as other networks increased it.