In a stunning announcement that has left fans and the League of Legends (LoL) community reeling, T1, the most decorated esports organization in LoL history, confirmed on Tuesday evening that top laner Choi “Zeus” Woo-je is leaving the team. This marks the end of the celebrated ‘ZOFGK’ roster that dominated the international LoL scene for the last four years.

The Legacy of Zeus and the ZOFGK Era

Zeus joined T1’s Academy team in 2019 and rose to prominence on the main roster in 2020, cementing his place as one of the world’s best top laners. Together with teammates Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, Lee “Gumayusi” Minhyeong, and Ryu “Keria” Min-seok, Zeus helped T1 achieve unparalleled success, including two consecutive LoL World Championship titles in 2023 and 2024.

The ZOFGK roster also delivered an undefeated run in the LoL Champions Korea (LCK) Spring 2022 and three consecutive Worlds finals appearances. Despite struggles in later years, their dominance on the international stage made them a household name and attracted collaborations with global brands like Samsung Odyssey, Red Bull, and Mercedes-Benz.

Zeus was particularly lauded for his consistency and game-winning plays, earning MVP honors at Worlds 2023. Although Faker claimed the title in 2024, Zeus’ contributions were pivotal to T1’s continued dominance.

A New Chapter for Zeus at Hanwha Life Esports

Rumors of Zeus exploring offers from China’s LoL Pro League and other LCK giants have circulated for months. On November 20, 2024, Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) officially announced that Zeus has joined their roster as their new top laner. This move ends Zeus’ tenure at T1, where he remained loyal despite reportedly taking a pay cut in 2023.

Hanwha Life Esports, fresh off an LCK Summer Championship win in 2024, will undoubtedly benefit from Zeus’ exceptional skills and championship pedigree. The organization shared the news on their social media, expressing excitement about their new acquisition.

T1 Welcomes Doran as Zeus’ Successor

In a swift response to Zeus’ departure, T1 confirmed that Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon will step into the role of top laner. Doran, a seasoned player with championship experience, joins from HLE after helping them secure their 2024 LCK Summer Championship title. Known for his versatility and reliability, Doran brings experience from his time with Gen.G, where he won three regional titles, and a wealth of knowledge from competing with multiple top-tier teams.

T1 shared a heartfelt welcome for Doran, emphasizing their belief in his ability to uphold the team’s winning legacy. Doran expressed gratitude to HLE for his time there and looks forward to contributing to T1’s storied history.

End of an Era, Start of a New One

Zeus’ departure marks the end of an iconic chapter for T1, but the team’s swift acquisition of Doran signals their commitment to remaining a powerhouse in the League of Legends scene. Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports now has the opportunity to capitalize on Zeus’ championship experience to further elevate their standing in the LCK and on the global stage.

As the 2025 competitive season approaches, all eyes will be on Zeus and Doran as they begin their new journeys, shaping what promises to be another thrilling year for League of Legends esports.