Take-Two Interactive has said that it would axe five percent of its employees and discontinue a few titles. The goal of the change, according to the GTA publisher, is to save about $165 million annually. The corporation must also discover more “efficiencies” throughout its operations in order to increase profit margins, according to the action that its board has already authorized. Arguably the biggest game the publisher has ever released, Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release in 2025 and is predicted to earn billions of dollars for the corporation. Grand Theft Auto 5, its predecessor, sold $1 billion worth of copies in a couple of days.

Take-Two Interactive Announces Major Cost-Cutting Measures Amid Acquisition and Anticipated Releases

According to Reuters, Take-Two Interactive has stated that it would be laying off 600 workers, or 5% of its total staff. Along with scrapping the release of many projects that were in progress, the corporation is also selling off a portion of its office space. In an effort to combat the sluggish revenue growth in PC and console gaming, Take-Two estimates that this decision would save the corporation $165 million yearly. Regretfully, the corporation has not disclosed the titles that have been removed. Up to $200 million will be charged during the process, most of which ($140 million) would come from project cancellations, while the remaining $25–$35 million will come from employee severance and associated expenses. Part of the proposal also includes Take-Two cutting back on office space.

Some people could be surprised by this action. A $460 million agreement to acquire Gearbox Entertainment is now being finalized by Take-Two Interactive. The publisher is also getting closer to the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is probably going to generate enormous earnings and sales for the business even without the consideration of any possible microtransactions. However, the developer was let off as soon as Gearbox Entertainment’s purchase was announced, which may have given away the publisher’s future plans.

Take-Two Interactive: Why Is It Eliminating Jobs?

Take-Two Interactive is trying to cut costs and boost revenues by implementing layoffs, which is a trend currently observed in the game sector. The fact that video game businesses recruited more staff during the pandemic because more individuals were playing video games at home is one of the purported causes of this type of widespread layoff. But there’s a rumored overabundance of workers in the gaming sector now that most have gone back to work and could have less time to play games. Many game publishers and developers are cutting back on staff to make up for the reduced sales projections.

Take-Two Interactive is by no means alone in making this decision; other independent studios have also undertaken significant staff reductions, as have large gaming firms like Sony and Microsoft. But not everybody agrees with the purported explanation behind it. According to the director of Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3, the game industry’s avarice is the main cause of these labor reductions. It’s a terrible thing for the creators who put so much effort into making games come to life, regardless of the reason behind it.