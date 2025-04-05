The Tata Group is gearing up for one of the biggest financial services listings India has seen. Tata Capital Limited, the flagship NBFC arm of the conglomerate led by N Chandrasekaran, has filed confidential papers with SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) worth over ₹15,000 crore. This marks a major milestone not just for the Tata Group but also for the Indian capital markets.

Credits: India Catalog.com

A Strategic Filing Under Wraps

In a notable shift from tradition, Tata Capital has opted for the confidential pre-filing route, introduced by SEBI in November 2022. This lesser-used mechanism allows companies to test the IPO waters without immediately disclosing sensitive business data. It offers flexibility—issuers can pull out or tweak the offer if market conditions turn unfavorable, all while maintaining confidentiality.

Tata Capital becomes the eighth Indian firm to explore this route, joining the likes of Tata Play, Oyo, Swiggy, and PhysicsWallah.

IPO Details: A Mix of Fresh Issue and OFS

As per industry sources, the IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). Tata Capital’s board had earlier approved the issuance of up to 230 million new shares. Additionally, Tata Sons and International Finance Corporation (IFC)—existing stakeholders—will partially offload their holdings, with Tata Sons expected to contribute the larger chunk.

Despite the OFS, Tata Sons is likely to retain at least 75% stake post-listing, according to a Fitch Ratings report.

Power-Packed Advisory Line-Up

Tata Capital isn’t taking any chances. It has assembled a formidable team of 10 investment banks for the IPO, including:

Kotak Mahindra Capital

Citi

JP Morgan

Axis Capital

ICICI Securities

HSBC Securities

IIFL Capital

BNP Paribas

SBI Capital

HDFC Bank

Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has also been onboarded as a key legal advisor.

Meeting Regulatory Requirements

The IPO is driven by both strategic ambition and regulatory necessity. Tata Capital Financial Services—merged into Tata Capital in January 2024—is listed as an “upper layer” NBFC by the RBI. As per RBI’s guidelines, all such NBFCs must go public by September 2025 to enhance transparency and governance.

By initiating the listing now, Tata Capital is well ahead of the deadline, showcasing proactive compliance and strong governance.

Rights Issue Ahead of IPO

In February 2024, Tata Capital approved a rights issue worth ₹1,504 crore, which was fully subscribed by Tata Sons. This capital infusion strengthens the company’s balance sheet and signals the group’s deepening focus on financial services.

Between FY19 and FY24, Tata Sons has already infused over ₹6,000 crore into Tata Capital—an indicator of its long-term commitment to scaling the lending business.

AUM Growth and Market Position

Tata Capital is registered as a Core Investment Company (CIC) with the RBI and operates across wholesale and retail financial services. Its assets under management (AUM) surged to ₹1.58 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024, up from ₹1.19 lakh crore in FY23 and ₹94,349 crore in FY22, as per a Crisil Ratings report.

This sharp growth, backed by capital support and a diversified product portfolio, positions Tata Capital among India’s top NBFCs.

Restructuring Moves for Strategic Synergy

In June 2024, Tata Capital approved the merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd (TMFL) with itself through an NCLT scheme. Post-merger, Tata Motors Limited (TML) will hold a 4.7% stake in Tata Capital. This move adds another layer of synergy within the group’s financial ecosystem.

Credits: Money Control

Setting the Stage for a Big-Bang Listing

The IPO may rank among the biggest financial sector listings in India, contingent on market conditions and SEBI approval. It occurs at a time when investors are paying more attention to NBFCs with excellent fundamentals and strong group backing.

This IPO is expected to generate a lot of interest from domestic and international investors due to Tata Capital’s steady performance, varied offers, and reputable Tata Group.

Tata Capital’s initial public offering (IPO) is more than just a listing; it’s a daring declaration about the Tata Group’s financial services future. This action puts Tata Capital squarely in the public eye as the Indian economy develops.