Rahul Kanwal, one of India’s most prominent journalists and television anchors, has officially stepped down from his role as News Director of TV Today Network and Executive Director of *Business Today* after an illustrious 22-year tenure. The announcement was made on April 3, 2025, through an internal email shared by Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group. Kanwal’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian journalism, during which he became synonymous with sharp political insights and impactful investigative reporting.

Kanwal joined the India Today Group in 2002, quickly rising through the ranks to become one of its most influential figures. His work on flagship programs like *Newstrack* and *Jab We Met* earned him widespread recognition for his coverage of politics and defense. Over the years, Kanwal also spearheaded initiatives like the Anti-Fake News War Room (AFWA) and Open Source Intelligence Desk (OSINT), further strengthening his reputation as a journalist committed to innovation and integrity.

Emotional Farewell to India Today:

In his heartfelt resignation letter addressed to Kalli Purie, Kanwal reflected on his journey at India Today with nostalgia and gratitude. He described his time at the organization as “the greatest honor of my life,” emphasizing how it allowed him to grow both professionally and personally. Kanwal credited Purie’s leadership and her father, Aroon Purie, for mentoring him throughout his career, describing them as pivotal figures in shaping his path.

Purie reciprocated these sentiments in her farewell note to employees, praising Kanwal’s contributions to India Today’s growth story. She highlighted his role in building formidable teams and creating powerful editorial properties that have left a lasting impact on Indian media. Purie also acknowledged Kanwal’s mentorship of younger journalists, ensuring a strong second line of leadership within the organization.

Kanwal’s departure follows closely on the heels of Shiv Aroor’s exit from India Today to join NDTV as Managing Editor. This recent wave of high-profile resignations has fueled speculation about NDTV’s growing appeal under its new ownership by the Adani Group.

Speculation About NDTV Role:

While Rahul Kanwal has not publicly announced his next move, industry sources suggest he is poised to join NDTV in a senior editorial capacity. Reports indicate that Kanwal may take on the role of Group Editor with a seat on NDTV’s board, signaling a major shift in the network’s editorial strategy under Adani ownership.

In 2022, AMG Media Networks acquired NDTV, and since then, it has undergone substantial modifications. The network has drawn talent from rival networks like Sumit Awasthi and Marya Shakil, while losing longtime mainstays like Ravish Kumar, Sreenivasan Jain, and Nidhi Razdan. Formally joining NDTV would allow Kanwal to further strengthen the network’s editorial capabilities as it looks to reinvent itself in the competitive media market.

Observers note that Kanwal’s potential move aligns with NDTV’s broader efforts to reshape its editorial team following Sonia Singh’s resignation as Editorial Director earlier this year. The addition of high-profile names like Shiv Aroor and potentially Rahul Kanwal reflects NDTV’s ambition to build a formidable newsroom under Adani leadership.

Broader Implications for Indian Journalism:

The departure of Kanwal from India Today highlights how the dynamics of Indian journalism are changing, with media outlets competing for top personnel more fiercely as ownership structures change. His departure also serves as a reminder of the increasing tendency of journalists looking for new chances outside of their established networks.

Kanwal’s resignation is a loss and a chance for renewal for India Today Group. Although his departure signifies the end of an era, it also creates opportunities for new individuals to assume leadership positions within the company.

As Kanwal prepares for his next chapter, whether at NDTV or elsewhere, his legacy at India Today remains intact—a testament to two decades of impactful journalism that shaped public discourse in India.

Conclusion:

Rahul Kanwal’s resignation from India Today marks a pivotal moment in Indian media history. As speculation mounts about his potential role at NDTV, this transition reflects broader shifts within the industry driven by evolving ownership structures and competitive pressures.

Whether joining NDTV or pursuing another venture, Kanwal leaves behind a legacy defined by journalistic excellence and innovation—qualities that will undoubtedly shape his future endeavors while influencing the next generation of media professionals in India.