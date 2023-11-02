Tata Motors Q2 result: Net profit at Rs 3,764 cr, JLR shines

Unexpectedly, one of India’s largest automakers, Tata Motors, has announced a stunning success story for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024. The British luxury car division of Tata, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is the star of this financial show. JLR has led the business to a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore. Nothing short of astounding has happened in this extraordinary turnaround from a net loss of Rs 944.61 crore in the same period previous year. Come along for an exhilarating trip as we examine the financial statistics and the potential implications of this outstanding performance.

Credits: India Today

Roaring Revenues and Soaring Ebitda

With an astounding 32.05% year-over-year increase in total revenue from operations, which reached an amazing Rs 1,05,128.24 crore in the second quarter of FY24, Tata Motors sprang into the spotlight. This demonstrates the company’s tenacity and its capacity to overcome the difficulties brought on by a pandemic on a worldwide scale.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter clocked in at a heart-pounding Rs 14,403 crore, boasting an extraordinary 86.52% year-on-year growth. The Ebitda margin, a measure of operational efficiency, also pushed the boundaries, surging by 400 basis points to an impressive 13.7%. Tata Motors isn’t just making more money; it’s doing it with style and efficiency.

JLR’s Grand Performance

Jaguar Land Rover, the shining star in Tata Motors’ constellation, reported a jaw-dropping 30.4% year-on-year increase in revenue. The secret to its success? Strong wholesales and an improved product mix that boosted Ebit margins to a dazzling 7.3%, marking a stunning 630 basis points increase.

In Q2 FY24, JLR sprinted ahead with wholesales reaching 96,817 units, an impressive 29% year-on-year leap. Retail sales in the same quarter soared by a breathtaking 21% year-on-year, reaching a staggering 106,561 units, including those from the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China Joint Venture. JLR’s performance was nothing short of legendary and proved to be the driving force behind Tata Motors’ astounding financial success.

The Commercial and Passenger Vehicle Showdown

Commercial Vehicles Accelerate

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) segment also entered the race with a full-throttle performance. Revenues from this segment revved up by 22.3% year-on-year, and the Ebit margin, a measure of profitability, zoomed to an impressive 7.9%, a phenomenal 560 basis points increase. The demand for heavy trucks in the commercial vehicle segment showed no signs of slowing down, contributing significantly to this powerful growth.

Passenger Vehicles Navigate Transitions

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment, on the other hand, had to negotiate a few curves in the route. There was a little 3% decline in this segment’s revenue on an annual basis. The switch to fresh launches was the cause of this decline. Nonetheless, the segment demonstrated its flexibility by raising Ebit margins by 140 basis points to 1.8% annually. This was accomplished by using clever cost-cutting techniques while handling the price of commodities. Thanks to exciting new-generation products and development possibilities, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Tata Motors continues to be optimistic about the passenger car category.

Tata Motors’ Positive Outlook

Tata Motors is gazing into the future with unbridled enthusiasm. The company remains hopeful about the demand scenario despite external challenges and anticipates a moderate inflationary environment. The second half of FY24 is expected to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride due to several factors:

A Thriving JLR Order Book: JLR boasts an impressive order book, signaling strong demand for its luxurious products.

Commercial Vehicles in High Gear: The demand for heavy trucks in the commercial vehicle segment remains robust and promises an exciting journey ahead.

New Generation Products: Tata Motors is all set to introduce a lineup of exciting new-generation products in the passenger vehicle and electric vehicle segments, promising a futuristic twist.

Profitability in the Driver’s Seat: The company anticipates an improvement in profitability in the passenger vehicle and electric vehicle segments, ensuring that they remain on the path to success.