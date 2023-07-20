Tata Picks UK for $5B Jaguar Land Rover Gigafactory

India’s Tata Group has announced its plans to construct a groundbreaking electric vehicle battery plant in the United Kingdom. This move significantly boosts the UK’s automotive industry, which has been seeking domestic battery production to secure its future and compete with the United States and European Union in developing green technologies.

The new gigafactory, the first to be built by Tata outside of India, will require a substantial investment of £4 billion ($5.2 billion) and is expected to generate up to 4,000 job opportunities. The plant will supply Jaguar Land Rover factories with a projected initial output of 40 gigawatt-hours, marking a significant step forward in the UK’s efforts to ramp up its electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities.

Although the UK government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has extended financial support to Tata, the specific details have not been disclosed publicly. This assistance was provided to fend off competition from Spain, which also vied for the project.

During a visit to a Jaguar Land Rover facility, Prime Minister Sunak expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, stating that it reflects a “fantastic vote of confidence” in Britain’s economy. He also emphasized that the UK’s financial support was targeted and aimed at bolstering the country’s position in the growing electric vehicle industry. Further, he mentioned, “We’re actually well on our way to providing the EV capacity that the country needs.”

Britain’s Electric Vehicle Battery Gigafactory – A Strategic Step Towards Meeting EV Demand

Energy Minister Grant Shapps informed the BBC that the forthcoming support package would be substantial but not a direct injection of £1 billion. He mentioned that further information about the deal would be disclosed later as commercial sensitivities are involved.

Britain has fallen behind its European counterparts When building electric vehicle (EV) battery gigafactories. While the EU has over 30 planned or ongoing projects, Britain has only one small Nissan plant and another in progress.

The planned construction of the new plant in Somerset, situated in southwest England, is strategically chosen due to its proximity to Jaguar Land Rover’s existing factories in central England, near Birmingham. This decision aligns with the necessity of having heavy battery production facilities near their car plants.

The commencement of production is scheduled for 2026, and the plant’s primary purpose is to supply JLR’s upcoming range of battery electric models, which includes renowned brands like Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar.

With an initial production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours, the UK authorities anticipate that the factory will be capable of meeting nearly half of the country’s battery production requirement by 2030. According to predictions by the Faraday Institution, Britain’s annual battery demand is projected to surpass 100 GWh by that timeframe.

Government’s Investment Facilitation Efforts

This significant announcement coincides with a crucial stage of free trade negotiations between Britain and India. N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, expressed gratitude for the UK government’s close collaboration in facilitating this investment, affirming the company’s continued commitment to the UK market.

Industry figures have warmly welcomed the recent announcement as a much-needed lifeline for a sector at risk of being left behind. While other countries have offered subsidies to support electric car manufacturers, this move ensures Britain’s automotive industry stays competitive.

In line with its net zero goals, Britain has set ambitious plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030. Additionally, post-Brexit rules will require automakers to source more EV components locally to avoid tariffs on UK-EU trade starting in 2024.

However, major automakers, including Stellantis, the owner of Vauxhall, and Ford, expressed concerns in May that these impending regulations could make the UK unattractive for future investments. The government has been working to ease the potential burdens in response to these concerns.

What’s the Role of Tata in the UK’s EV Industry and Government Support?

The challenges of establishing a home-grown EV industry were further highlighted by the unfortunate failure of Britishvolt, an EV startup, in January. One of the main hurdles was the shortage of suitable sites for such ventures. According to Investment Minister Dominic Johnson, establishing this new factory is a significant step forward. It sends a strong message to the global car industry that the UK is again open for business. He said, “Hopefully we’ll be returning to our peak level car production over the next five to 10 years.”

Britain has raised concerns over the United States’ commitment to provide substantial subsidies to green industries. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt stated that while Britain does not intend to engage in a subsidy race, he refrained from disclosing specific details regarding the UK’s financial support for Tata, a major industrial group. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the importance of attracting significant investment projects to the country and recognized the competitive nature of global investment competition.

Andy Palmer, the former CEO of Aston Martin and current chairman of EV battery maker InoBat, emphasized the necessity of government subsidies to maintain Britain’s competitiveness in the international market. He highlighted that nearly every country involved in automobile production offers substantial incentives to support their industries.

