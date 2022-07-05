Tata Power to invest Rs 3,000 crore in mega solar plant in Tamil Nadu

Homegrown integrated power company Tata Power, on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to invest Rs 3,000 crore for setting up a greenfield 4GW Solar Cell and 4GW Solar Module manufacturing plant in the state’s Tirunelveli district.

The power company, in a statement, said “The MoU outlines the commitment made by both parties to stimulate clean energy transition and employment in the state. The investment in the plant will be made for 16 months and will directly or indirectly create over 2,000 employment opportunities with a majority of them being women employees.”

At the MoU signing ceremony, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO, and MD of Tata Power said, “India has an opportunity to spearhead the usage of clean and green energy solutions to meet its energy requirements.

Tata Power Solar’s new production facility is being set up with the support and assistance of Tamil Nadu Government, will help to meet the rising demand for clean energy solutions in the country apart from providing huge employment opportunities.”

For the smooth navigation of equipment, the facility will implement Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) that use lasers and cameras for transporting parts. Another technological advancement will be the implementation of Industry 4.0 standards, a fully interconnected factory comprising smart manufacturing tools and technologies.

Interestingly, Tata Power is also the first to put a solar manufacturing facility in India in 1991, and its Tamil Nadu facility will be the second manufacturing unit of the company after Bangalore, with a production capacity of 635MW of modules and 500 MW of cells.

The MoU was signed by S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu government’s industries department; and Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power in the presence of the state’s CM MK Stalin during the state’s Investors’ First Port of Call, Investment Conclave 2022.

