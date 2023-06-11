Tech Headlines: Key Stories of the Week

The past week was eventful in the tech world, with several noteworthy developments. Among them was the release of a new Apple product, Sam Altman’s visit to India, the introduction of new AI tools, and some news surrounding Elon Musk. As expected, the week was brimming with exciting updates from the tech industry.

Apple Vision Pro

Apple, the multinational tech company, recently launched its groundbreaking product, the Apple Vision Pro headset, poised to revolutionize the VR headset market.

The Apple Vision Pro headset was unveiled at the WWDC 2023 convention. However, it is set to go on sale in early 2024, initially launching only in the United States and exclusively available from official Apple stores.

The headset comes with a starting price of $3,499 in the US. It features a unique design with lightweight fabrics, a 3D-curved sheet of laminated glass on the front, flexible straps with audio pods, and a 3D knitted headband.

It is controlled using eye-tracking, gestures, and voice commands, and it utilizes Apple’s M2 chip for powerful performance. It offers a high-resolution display, 3D content creation capabilities, compatibility with iOS and iPadOS apps, and the ability to wirelessly stream content from other devices.

Sam Altman’s India Visit

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, visited India on Wednesday, 7 June, and Thursday, 8 June. During his visit, he had a one-on-one session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and interacted with students at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi.

He was also interviewed by Times Internet vice chairman Satyan Gajwani at an event organized by the Economic Times. Sam Altman praised PM Modi’s enthusiasm and thoughtfulness about AI and discussed the opportunities and challenges of AI in India.

Altman also advocated for global regulation of AI and proposed the establishment of an international authority similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). His visit comes as India considers AI regulation through the proposed Digital India Bill.

Twitter to pay creators

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, announced that the platform will start paying verified content creators for ads in their replies. The first payment block will be approximately $5 million. Musk emphasized that the creator must be verified, and only ads shown to verified users will be counted.

Twitter has faced challenges in retaining advertisers since Musk’s acquisition, partly due to concerns about ad placement after employee layoffs. This development coincides with the appointment of new CEO Linda Yaccarino, an advertising veteran from NBC Universal. Musk aims to increase revenue by delivering more relevant and timely advertisements.

Calypso AI opens office in Dublin

CalypsoAI, a leader in AI Security, has opened a new office in Dublin, Ireland, to support its global expansion. The AI Centre of Excellence in Dublin will house top AI and cybersecurity talent, facilitating innovation in CalypsoAI’s Moderator technology.

This technology enables organizations to safely deploy Generative AI models while mitigating risks from data breaches and cyberattacks. CalypsoAI aims to double its headcount over the next two years, driven by increasing AI adoption and the growing demand for security solutions.

The company has added key executives and experts to its team, further strengthening its position in the AI security domain.

SEC files lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance,

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance, accusing them of trading numerous tokens that should have been registered as securities.

This expands the list of cryptocurrencies that the SEC has identified as securities, raising concerns for other exchanges such as Kraken, Gemini, Crypto.com, and OKCoin. The SEC’s actions signal its intent to assert jurisdiction over the crypto industry and enforce strict disclosure rules.

While some crypto companies argue that tokens are commodities, the SEC is determined to regulate them as securities. The lawsuits could lead to a long legal battle with potential ramifications for the industry.

