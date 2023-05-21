Tech News Weekly Roundup (15th May – 20th May)

In the dynamic world of technology, the past week has been marked by a series of significant events that have shaped the landscape. These developments have spanned across various domains, ranging from the ban of TikTok in a state in the United States of America to the highly-anticipated introduction of the ChatGPT application by OpenAI on iOS.

Amidst this backdrop, the relentless progress in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) has continued unabated, with numerous companies vying for supremacy in this burgeoning industry.

In this article, we will examine several significant updates and news from the technology world over the past week.

Montana Becomes First US State to Ban TikTok from Personal Devices

Montana has taken a controversial step by becoming the first state in the United States to enact a law that bans the popular Chinese-owned social media platform, TikTok, from personal devices. Governor Greg Gianforte signed the ban into law, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1st.

The motivation behind this decision stems from concerns regarding data security and potential surveillance by the Chinese government. However, TikTok has strongly criticized the ban, arguing that it violates the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana.

While the legislation prohibits app stores from offering TikTok, individuals who already possess the app will still be allowed to use it. However, TikTok plans to contest the law through legal means.

Inactive Google Accounts Face Deletion after Two Years

Google has updated its policy for personal accounts across its services to allow a maximum period of inactivity of two years. The new Google policy states that if an account remains inactive for a period of two years, it may be deleted along with all associated content, settings, preferences, and user-saved data.

The deletion process will commence later this year, starting with accounts that have never been utilized since their creation. Google will issue multiple notifications to affected account holders well in advance, allowing them to take appropriate action. To prevent account deletion, users simply need to perform specific activities such as reading an email, using Google Drive, or watching a YouTube video, thereby resetting the account’s inactivity timer.

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Smartphone App for iOS

OpenAI has released a free smartphone app for its popular ChatGPT chatbot, allowing users to ask questions using their voice. Initially available on iPhones and iPads in the US, the app will expand to Android devices soon.

OpenAI aims to provide an official and ad-free experience that syncs user history across devices. The move comes after the rise of clone apps exploiting similar technology, prompting concerns about user privacy and deceptive practices.

Zoom partners with Anthropic to integrate Claude AI, into its platform

Zoom has revealed an exciting collaboration with Anthropic, signaling the integration of Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude, into multiple facets of the Zoom platform. This strategic partnership will commence with the addition of Claude to Zoom’s Contact Center product, thereby enriching customer support and self-service functionalities.

By incorporating AI-powered capabilities through Zoom IQ, Zoom aims to establish a competitive edge against popular productivity applications such as Slack.

China Urges Manufacturers to Halt Purchase of Micron Products

China’s Cyberspace Administration has intensified its dispute with the United States by urging operators of critical information infrastructure to refrain from purchasing products from Micron Technology Inc.

The administration claims that these products pose “serious network security risks” that could have national security implications. As tensions between China and Western nations escalate over technology access, China is grappling with the challenge of retaliating without causing damage to its own domestic industries.

