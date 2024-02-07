Originally intended to serve as a global exhibition of the top fighting game players, the yearly Evolution Championship Series has evolved into a celebration of fighting games in general in recent years. Evo 2024’s organizers have revealed additional dates, a new location, and new methods to enjoy the show in an effort to maintain that expansion.

The event’s major redesign, which was unveiled today, features updated tickets and a finals experience that will highlight the finest aspects of each of the lineup’s games. As it moves to the Las Vegas Convention Center, Evo is expanding the size of its exhibit floor and all of the excitement it contains, just as it did the previous two years. Aside from that expansion, everyone present on July 19 and 21 will have three full days of admission to the Arena Finals and the show floor.

This year’s Evo show floor is anticipated to have the “largest Arcade in event history,” where guests may play on both new and vintage arcade equipment. Additionally, there will be new stages set aside for talks, reveal events, and a costume competition. Bring your own controller tournaments and an expanded space for artist alley, vendor area, publisher booths, and the Beyond the Arcade Stick Museum will all be back, along with the regular offerings.

Revealed Lineup for EVO 2024

You might wonder, though, what about the games? In any case, Evo 2024’s program will rotate to include four whole new games in addition to Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, one of the most recognizable titles in the competition’s history.

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8 (New Appearance)

Mortal Kombat 1 (New Appearance)

Guilty Gear Strive

King of Fighter XV

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising (New Appearance)

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (New Appearance)

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (Throwback Game)

The top six finals from each of the games in this lineup will be presented in the revamped arena experience. Fans who purchase the “all-inclusive ticket” for Evo 2024 will be able to move between the show floor and the Finals Arena throughout the course of the three days.

EVO 2024 is expected to break last year’s record

With over 9,000 players from 71 nations attending last year’s Evo, including over 7,081 participants for Street Fighter 6 alone possibly the largest tournament for a single fighting game in history the event broke several records. Evo 2024 is expected to smash previous records with fervor sponsored by Chipotle, especially with Tekken 8 and MK1 competing for the first time ever.

The Mandalay Bay Resort and Convention Hall will no longer host the event; instead, it will take place July 19–21, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. Since 2016, Evo has resided at Mandalay Bay, therefore this is the first time the event has moved in almost ten years. Together with the new location comes a new ticketing system: each ticket will grant public access to the show floor, which has an enormous arcade, an artist lane, merchants, and the return of the Beyond the Arcade Stick Museum, in addition to the main Evo stage.