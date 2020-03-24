Temasek Holdings invested $109 mn funding in Cure.fit

Cure.fit, which is a Bangalore based health tech startup, has now secured $109 million in a growth round led by the investment entity of the Temasek Holdings, Singapore government, according to the report.

The round also saw participation from the two new investors, GableHorn Investments and Ascent Capital, along with the returning investors venture capital firms Chiratae Ventures and Accel Ventures, according to the report.

SoftBank was also reportedly in talks to invest in the company, which would have made Cure.Fit a unicorn. The term unicorn refers to a startup with a valuation of $1 billion or more.

In the month of June, Cure.fit secured $120 million led by the Chiratae Ventures, along with the Kalaari Capital, Accel and Oaktree Capital. As of now, the company has secured around $310 million according to the report.

