Tesla Berlin hits 3K cars a week, two months later than planned

Tesla Berlin reaches 3,000 cars per week production capacity. However, the milestone was reached two months later than planned by both Berlin and Austin factories. The details were revealed through a memo as reported by Reuters.

The memo projected 3,000 units in weekly output from the Gruenheide plant near Berlin in the first week of October and from Tesla’s plant in Austin, Texas, in the first week of November. Yet it took until last week for Tesla to post celebratory pictures on Twitter stating it had reached that target in both locations – last Thursday for Austin, and Sunday for Berlin.

Congrats to the Giga Berlin team on building 3k Model Y this week! pic.twitter.com/uUTOTRrasX — Tesla (@Tesla) December 18, 2022

Musk and Tesla often set ambitious targets, and the company is often late meeting them. In April, for instance, Musk had said Tesla could hit 60% growth in deliveries. By July, the company had walked that target back to 50% for this year. The production plans seen by Reuters in September forecast that Tesla produces almost 495,000 Model Y and Models 3s – which together account for about 95% of Tesla’s output – in the fourth quarter, blowing past projected growth in the global autos market. Yet alongside the delays in Austin and Berlin, the carmaker has grappled since then with issues including elevated inventory in Shanghai, its most important production hub, where it plans to cut December output of the Model Y by over 20% from the previous month.

Vehicle production

Earlier this week, we reported that the expansion of the plant indicated that Giga Berlin was about to raise its vehicle production further past another milestone it achieved earlier this fall. The new system reportedly began on December 16, with the first shift starting at six in the morning. The additional shift allowed for the factory to have an additional 1,000 more Model Ys this week. In October, Tesla announced that Gigafactory Berlin began producing 2,000 Model Y units in one week.

The company has also been working diligently for its final delivery quarter of the year. Recent drone footage over the Berlin factory showed several Model Y crossovers being prepared for delivery. Black, white, and a few Quicksilver-painted Model Ys were spotted in the footage. Last week, analysts pointed out that for Tesla to have a successful quarter, it would need a successful delivery of vehicles to Europe. Gigafactory Berlin’s production of vehicles may just help Tesla do well in Europe, which has the smallest source of domestic production.Along with the deliveries taking place, Tobias gave several additional updates, including the installation of more solar panels, and many more are being laid.