Tesla has begun sending out “prepare for delivery” emails to some Cybertruck order holders, indicating that the much-anticipated vehicle might be reaching customers sooner than expected. This move marks a pivotal moment in Tesla’s journey, as Cybertruck is one of its much delayed models.

Initially, Tesla’s first Cybertruck delivery event, held late last month, was a limited affair, primarily catering to VIPs from big shot companies. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is known to be one of the attendees for the event . At that time, the timeline for broader public deliveries remained uncertain, with speculations ranging from weeks to months. This pattern of delay between initial showcase and public availability was not new for Tesla, as seen with their Model 3 and Tesla Semi launches.

However, in a surprising turn of events, several Cybertruck reservation holders have recently received emails inviting them to configure their vehicles, followed by notifications to make arrangements to receive delivery. Interestingly, most of these orders appear to be for the fully-optioned, limited edition “Foundation Series” Cybertruck, priced at around $120,000. Tesla has a history of releasing early versions of its models as special editions, such as the “Founders” or “Signature” series, and the Cybertruck seems to be following this tradition.

The “prepare for delivery” email, while exciting, does not guarantee immediate delivery. In the past, Tesla has sometimes made customers wait for a few months post such notifications. However, a tracking spreadsheet assembled by cybertruckownersclub.com suggests that some deliveries could start as early as December, particularly in Texas and California. It’s important to note, though, that deliveries to other states are not expected until 2024.

This development is particularly noteworthy considering Tesla’s previous patterns of delivery. The company is known for its end-of-quarter delivery rushes, often leading to chaotic scenes at Tesla delivery centers. These latest emails suggest that Tesla might be gearing up for another such rush to get the high-end Cybertrucks to customers before the end of the fiscal quarter and year.

The speed at which Tesla is moving towards delivering the Cybertrucks to the public is unexpected, given the company’s history of delays between showcase events and mass deliveries. While it’s unlikely that Tesla will deliver a large number of Cybertrucks by the end of this month, even a few hundred deliveries would exceed expectations.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has previously tempered expectations regarding the Cybertruck’s production. He indicated that reaching a production rate of 5,000 units per week could take approximately 18 months, pointing to a more significant ramp-up in production around 2025. This suggests that while the initial deliveries are happening, the full-scale production and widespread availability might still be a couple of years away.

The Cybertruck has also faced its share of challenges, including delays and cost increases. Originally scheduled for a 2021 launch, it is now two years behind schedule. The base model of the Cybertruck, now priced at $US60,990, offers a 250-mile range and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 6.5 seconds. This price is notably $21,090 more than initially projected, and the base model is not expected to be available until 2025. These factors add complexity to Cybertruck’s market introduction and consumer expectations.

Tesla’s current production capacity, reportedly enough to build 125,000 Cybertrucks per year, adds another layer of intrigue to this development. While it’s doubtful that Tesla will reach five-digit delivery numbers by the end of the month, the possibility of several hundred deliveries is still a significant achievement.

Tesla’s recent move to notify some Cybertruck order holders to be ready to receive delivery is a remarkable step in the EV industry. It not only signifies Tesla’s ability to innovate and adapt but also highlights the growing demand and excitement for electric vehicles. As Tesla continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the automotive sector, the industry and consumers alike eagerly await the widespread rollout of the Cybertruck, a vehicle that promises to redefine the standards of electric mobility.