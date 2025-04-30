In a sweeping policy change unveiled Tuesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that vehicles composed of at least 85% domestically produced parts will be fully exempt from newly introduced tariffs on automobiles. The move is being hailed as a push to bring automotive manufacturing back home—but it also raises eyebrows over who benefits.

As of now, only three vehicle models qualify under this high domestic content threshold. All of them are Teslas.

Tesla Stands Alone

According to 2024 data from the Kogod School of Business at American University, Tesla is the only automaker to have models meeting or exceeding the 85% domestic content threshold. This essentially means Tesla escapes the new tariffs unscathed, while other automakers, even American giants like Ford, fall short.

Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 U.S.-market vehicles ranked by domestic content:

Rank Make Model Total Domestic Content 1 Tesla Model 3 Performance 87.5% 2 Tesla Model Y Long Range 85.0% 2 Tesla Model Y 85.0% 3 Tesla Cybertruck 82.5% 4 Ford Mustang GT AT 80.0% 4 Ford Mustang GT 5.0L 80.0% 4 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium 80.0% 4 Tesla Model S 80.0% 4 Tesla Model X 80.0% 5 Honda Passport AWD 76.5%

Tariff Breakdown: Winners and Losers

Under the new rules:

The base import tariff is set at 10% .

A steep 25% tariff will apply to most foreign-made vehicles and parts.

Automakers with vehicles over 85% U.S. content are completely exempt .

A rebate program will be offered for two years to help automakers adjust—but it won’t offer permanent relief.

For Tesla, the exemption means simplified logistics, no regulatory hiccups, and potentially lower prices for American consumers. For others, particularly Ford and Honda, the difference of just a few percentage points in domestic content could cost millions in added tariffs—or force complex supply chain restructuring.

Critics Cry Foul: “A Tesla Carve-Out?”

Industry analysts and some lawmakers are calling the policy a “de facto Tesla exemption.” While the rule appears neutral on paper, its real-world impact is anything but.

“Domestic content rules make sense. But setting the bar so high that only one company qualifies? That’s regulatory favoritism in disguise,” noted one automotive policy analyst.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been seen frequently in Washington in recent months, often in meetings at the White House. While those visits were initially written off as routine, this policy shift now offers a clearer context.

What Comes Next?

The White House formalized the new policy via executive order Tuesday evening, accompanied by a fact sheet confirming the content threshold and tariff structure. A more detailed implementation roadmap is expected in the coming weeks.

The move may prompt rapid investments in U.S. manufacturing—or provoke international trade tensions.

Until then, only Tesla is cruising tariff-free.