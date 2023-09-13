Tesla Engineers Secretly Develop Cybertruck Alternative Because They ‘Hated’ It

According to revelations in Walter Isaacson’s forthcoming biography on Elon Musk, it appears that not all Tesla engineers were initially on board with Elon Musk’s ambitious vision for the Cybertruck. Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s design chief, disclosed that a significant portion of the design team was apprehensive about the Cybertruck’s radical design. In fact, von Holzhausen remarked, “A majority of the people in this studio hated it,” referring to the futuristic aesthetic of the electric pickup. He continued, “They were like, ‘You can’t be serious.’ They didn’t want to have anything to do with it. It was just too weird.”

The discontent among the engineering team was so palpable that some engineers took covert measures to develop an alternative version of the Cybertruck after being presented with a mock-up of the avant-garde truck at SpaceX’s showroom in Los Angeles during the summer of 2019. However, the fate of this clandestine design endeavour remains shrouded in mystery, as neither Musk, von Holzhausen nor Tesla has provided any official comments on the matter.

Franz von Holzhausen, known for his more understated approach in contrast to Musk’s bold style, took the time to listen to the concerns raised by his colleagues attentively. He wisely observed, “If you don’t have buy-in from the people around you, it’s hard to get things done.” This revelation sheds light on the collaborative dynamics and creative tensions that can exist within innovative companies like Tesla, where the pursuit of groundbreaking ideas occasionally meets resistance from those striving to balance feasibility and innovation.

The Unconventional Development Journey of the Cybertruck

Elon Musk’s approach to the development of the Cybertruck, as detailed by Walter Isaacson in his biography, showcased his characteristic impatience and determination to defy conventional norms. Musk, known for his unconventional methods, made it clear that he had no interest in entertaining the concerns and feedback of focus groups when it came to Cybertruck’s design.

“I don’t do focus groups,” Musk declared firmly, as recounted by Isaacson in his book. Instead of dwelling on potential design adjustments based on feedback, Musk had a different vision. He conveyed to Tesla‘s Chief Designer, Franz von Holzhausen, his desire for a functioning prototype of the Cybertruck that could be showcased at an upcoming Tesla event scheduled for November.

This directive from Musk set the wheels in motion, quite literally, for the Tesla team. It compelled them to work tirelessly, often around the clock, in a race against time to bring Musk’s vision to life. This push for rapid development and innovation was a hallmark of Musk’s leadership style.

Their efforts culminated in November 2019 when the Cybertruck made its spectacular debut at the Tesla event. Musk decided to take the Cybertruck for a unique spin to mark this significant achievement. He embarked on an unconventional date with his partner, Grimes, in the Cybertruck prototype, adding a touch of his characteristic flair to the occasion.

The Evolution and Challenges of the Project

It’s worth noting that Musk’s inspiration for the Cybertruck stemmed from his desire to disrupt the traditional truck market, which he famously found “boring.” He aimed to challenge conventional design and functionality with a bold and futuristic approach.

However, despite the initial excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the Cybertruck’s unveiling, the project encountered its fair share of challenges and delays in the subsequent years. Musk has consistently voiced his intention to begin deliveries of the Cybertruck within a specific timeframe, but specific pricing details for the vehicle have remained elusive.

One aspect of the Cybertruck that has sparked considerable debate is its distinctive design, characterized by a stainless steel exterior prone to smudging and a massive windshield wiper. Those who have placed pre-orders for the vehicle, backed by a $100 deposit, have been closely scrutinizing the final version of the Cybertruck, eager to see how it aligns with their expectations and preferences.

In summary, Elon Musk‘s unorthodox approach to the development of the Cybertruck, his aversion to focus groups, and his insistence on rapid innovation have all significantly shaped the journey of this groundbreaking electric pickup truck. As it continues to evolve and progress toward production, the Cybertruck remains a testament to Musk’s determination to challenge the status quo and redefine the future of automotive design.