Tesla faces lawsuit for alleged privacy breach

After a Reuters study concluded that throughout the years 2019 to 2022, employees of the car company were using an internal communication system to share videos captured by the cameras placed on Tesla cars to assist some driving features. Furthermore, the report claimed that some captured content was made into memes and shared with other colleagues. Before reading this article any further, it is important to have more information on the nature of the information leaked and the opinions of employees and customers of the car company. I have covered this piece in full detail and you may follow this link to get a complete insight into the matter. https://techstory.in/wp-admin/post.php?post=454686&action=edit&classic-editor

The Lawsuit

On April 7th, a customer of the car brand, Mr Henry who owns a Model Y Tesla, filed a class action lawsuit against the futuristic car company. The San Francisco resident alleged that the employees of the company were able to access the private videos shot by cameras mounted on their cars and used them for their own entertainment. His lawyer, Mr Jack claimed that it was completely normal for his client to be enraged by the incident as anyone would be when their privacy and that of their family is being threatened. The lawsuit also targeted the claims that ex employees had made during the research conducted to reach these conclusions. One such claim about how the workers at the firm were able to see things that car users and their children did were sometimes ‘private’ and ‘intimate’ in nature. Mr. Jack further said that Tesla’s functioning has breached family privacy which is otherwise protected under the laws of the state of California. He pleaded that Tesla must be held accountable for its actions as they mischaracterized the extent of their access into people’s lives, they have compromised the privacy of their users although they were aware of the situation. They have sighted Tesla’s demeanor as highly offensive and particularly egregious in their lawsuit. The case was filed on behalf of not only Mr. Henry but also all the users of the car and the other citizens. They have requested the court to inhibit the car manufacturing brand from conducting such activities in the future and ask them to recover the damages that they have caused in the time during which they were functioning in that manner.

Response:

The lawsuit has been supported by several users of the car brand who are just as concerned about their privacy. There has been no response from the car giant yet. However, it is possible that with legal trouble accumulating around the other companies associated with CEO Elon Musk, he and his legal team might take more time to release an official statement about the incident.