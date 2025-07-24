Tesla has been ordered by a Norwegian court to repurchase a Model S Plaid from a dissatisfied owner after the car failed during its first high-speed test on a racetrack. The ruling marks a significant consumer victory, highlighting how performance promises can backfire when reality doesn’t match marketing.

The case was brought by Vilhelm Dybwad, a car enthusiast who believed the 1,020-horsepower electric vehicle (EV) would thrive on a racetrack—just as Tesla’s promotional materials suggested. Instead, the car’s brakes overheated almost immediately at the start of a track day, raising serious questions about whether the vehicle was truly equipped for such intense use.

Brake Failure on Lap One

The braking issue occurred at Rudskogen Motorcenter, one of Norway’s most demanding circuits. Known for its sharp corners, long straights, and dramatic elevation changes, the track requires vehicles to maintain high performance under significant pressure. According to court documents, the brakes on Dybwad’s Model S Plaid overheated while entering the very first corner after a warm-up lap, triggering a system error.

This initial failure was alarming enough to Dybwad that he decided to take legal action. His concern wasn’t limited to his individual vehicle, but centered around Tesla’s bold claims about the car being “track-capable.” Tesla had frequently featured the Model S Plaid on racetracks in its promotional videos, touting the car’s ability to perform repeated laps without any performance drop.

Community Support and Technical Evidence

Dybwad, who is a member of a local car club called Amcar, didn’t go into the legal battle alone. The organization’s technical committee provided expert evaluations and additional evidence. This included a repeat test with a seasoned track driver, who again experienced brake overheating in the same model after just one corner at Rudskogen.

These findings significantly strengthened the case. The technical committee’s conclusion was clear: the standard brake setup on the Model S Plaid could not handle racetrack conditions safely, contrary to how the car was marketed. Their evidence, including detailed performance reports and driver testimonies, was submitted to the Oslo District Court.

Court Rejects Tesla’s Defense

In court, Tesla argued that the Model S Plaid could have been ordered with carbon ceramic brakes—an upgrade better suited to track conditions. However, this argument failed to sway the judge. The brake upgrade package had not been made available at the time Dybwad purchased his vehicle, meaning he couldn’t have known to select it.

The court concluded that Tesla’s advertising created a false impression of the car’s capabilities. Under Norway’s Consumer Protection Act, that was sufficient to declare the sale invalid. The judge ruled that the marketing had misled Dybwad into believing the car was suited for track use when it clearly wasn’t.

Financial Penalty and Refund

As part of the judgment, Tesla must refund Dybwad the equivalent of approximately $123,000, the original purchase price of the vehicle, along with interest. In addition, the company was ordered to pay nearly $27,000 in legal costs. This not only annuls the sale but also compensates Dybwad for the financial burden of pursuing legal recourse.

Tesla retains the right to appeal the ruling, but Dybwad’s legal representatives say they’re confident the court’s decision will hold. The verdict underscores that even the most prominent automakers can be held accountable if their vehicles fail to meet advertised standards.

While this case was decided in a Norwegian court, its implications may resonate more broadly. Tesla’s vehicles, especially the Plaid variants, have long been promoted as combining supercar-level speed with electric efficiency. But this case illustrates the risks of marketing vehicles for use cases that they may not be fully engineered to support—at least not without specific, and sometimes unavailable, upgrades.