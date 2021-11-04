Tesla, Hertz working on boosting the deliveries

Tesla and Hertz are reportedly known to be working on a timeline so that Hertz can receive enough vehicles on time. It is said that Hertz ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles where most of the vehicles are Model 3 cars. This news has been on the news recently as the stock value increased helped the company to surpass $1 trillion in market value.

Later after the value of the company increased, Musk tweeted that Tesla hasn’t signed the deal yet. Which again led to a decrease in the stock value. Regardless of the fluctuations, it is confirmed that both companies are working on the deliveries. Hertz has already reported that they already started receiving the vehicle delivery. Hertz said on Monday, “We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects a demand for Tesla vehicles.”

Alongside, Hertz has already started its advertisement on its Tesla fleet. The company website, series of YouTube commercials, and many other things include that their fleet has Tesla vehicles. In the YouTube commercials, a National Football League(NFL) was being featured. Tesla shares rose up to 2.3% in the premarket trading at $1,242. Which is known to have rallied about $350 billion to the market value.