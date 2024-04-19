Tesla has issued a recall for nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks due to a potentially dangerous issue with the accelerator pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported the recall on April 19, 2024, which affects all Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024.

According to the NHTSA report, the accelerator pedal on these vehicles may dislodge when high force is applied. This could cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above it, preventing the driver from releasing pressure and potentially leading to unintended acceleration. This significantly increases the risk of a collision.

Tesla Initiates Recall Over Faulty Accelerator Pedals Amid Broader Company Challenges

The cause of the defect appears to be an unauthorized change during the pedal assembly process. Tesla confirmed that an “unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal.” This residual lubricant lessened the friction between the pedal and the pad, making it more prone to detaching.

The issue first came to light in late March 2024 when Tesla received customer complaints about the accelerator pedal sticking. After investigating these reports and conducting internal tests, Tesla determined a recall was necessary. The company has informed NHTSA that they will be replacing the faulty pedals free of charge for all affected vehicles.

This recall comes at a challenging time for Tesla. Earlier in the week, the company announced layoffs of over 10% of its workforce and the departure of two high-ranking executives. Additionally, Tesla had to halt Cybertruck deliveries last week, leading to speculation about potential production issues. The Cybertruck, with its futuristic design and focus on performance, has been a highly anticipated vehicle for Tesla. However, this first recall casts a shadow on the electric truck’s initial rollout. Tesla will be looking to address the issue swiftly and effectively to maintain customer confidence.

Cybertruck Owners Advised to Contact Tesla

Tesla is expected to begin contacting affected Cybertruck owners in June 2024 to schedule service appointments. However, owners who are concerned can contact Tesla customer service immediately at +1-877-798-3752 and reference recall service number SB-24-33-003.

While the brakes are still functional in these vehicles, Tesla advises owners to use caution until the recall repairs are completed. If a Cybertruck owner experiences a sticking accelerator pedal, they should attempt to pull over to a safe location using the emergency brake and then turn off the vehicle. The NHTSA recall report emphasizes the importance of Cybertruck owners acting promptly to have their vehicles repaired. A properly functioning accelerator pedal is vital for safe operation, and Tesla will be working to address this issue as quickly as possible.

Free of charge, Tesla will repair the accelerator pedals. The company’s shares have dropped 40% this year and as much as 2.3% before normal trading resumed on April 19. Since CEO Elon Musk delivered the first Cybertrucks to consumers in November, the recall offers a first look at the total number of vehicles sold. In its quarterly manufacturing and delivery reports, Tesla has not yet broken out deliveries for the model.