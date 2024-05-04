India’s rapidly growing battery market witnessed a recent legal tussle between two prominent players, Tesla and Tesla Power India Private Limited. The American electric car giant, Tesla, filed a lawsuit against the Indian battery maker, alleging trademark infringement for using the name “Tesla Power” to promote its products.

According to details from court proceedings, Tesla accused the Indian company of persistently using the “Tesla Power” brand despite receiving a cease-and-desist notice in April 2022. The Indian company, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, defended itself, stating its primary focus is on manufacturing lead-acid batteries and not electric vehicles.

Despite the legal wrangling, Tesla Power India Private Limited continues to be a significant player in India’s battery industry. The company specializes in maintenance-free batteries for two-wheelers, automobiles, UPS, and inverters, offering consumers a wide range of high-quality products crafted with advanced automotive technologies.

The legal battle unfolded in the Delhi High Court, where Tesla presented evidence of the Indian company’s use of trade names “Tesla Power” and “Tesla Power USA”. The court record highlighted Tesla Power USA LLC’s headquarters in Delaware and its reputation for introducing affordable batteries with a strong presence in India.

In response, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd asserted that it had been operating in India long before Elon Musk’s Tesla entered the market and clarified that it never claimed any affiliation with the renowned electric car manufacturer.

Tesla’s efforts to halt the Indian company’s use of its brand name proved futile, leading to the decision to pursue legal action. The case is scheduled for further hearings, with the next session set for May 22.

This legal dispute emerged amidst anticipation surrounding Elon Musk’s planned visit to India, which was eventually canceled. Musk’s subsequent visit to China sparked speculation and commentary among Indian observers, with some interpreting it as a snub to India.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of the Tesla India trademark case remains uncertain. However, both Tesla and Tesla Power India Private Limited continue to operate in a dynamic and competitive landscape, driving innovation and progress in India’s demanding battery market.