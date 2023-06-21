Tesla’s Investment in India: Elon Musk Expresses Support and Praises Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently embarked on a three-day visit to the United States, during which he met with prominent figures in various fields.

One of these meetings was with Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla. Held in New York, the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Musk focused on topics ranging from investments to spirituality.

Musk praised Modi’s leadership and expressed his admiration for India, stating that the country holds immense promise.

The discussion also shed light on Musk’s plans to invest in India, as well as his proposal to bring Starlink, SpaceX’s broadband internet service, to benefit rural areas lacking connectivity.

In the opulent setting of the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk engaged in an engaging conversation that revealed their shared visions for the future.

Musk expressed his excitement about India’s prospects, stating that the country surpasses all other large nations in terms of potential.

Furthermore, he described himself as a “fan of Modi,” acknowledging the Prime Minister’s genuine commitment to doing what is best for India and his welcoming stance toward new businesses and ventures.

Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality.

During an exclusive interview with India Today’s News Director Rahul Kanwal, Musk revealed that Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle (EV) giant, intends to make substantial investments in India in the near future.

He also disclosed that he had previously sought additional incentives for investing in the country, indicating his eagerness to contribute to India’s economic growth and technological advancements.

In addition to the EV industry, Musk expressed his interest in introducing Starlink to India. The broadband internet service, developed by SpaceX, aims to address the connectivity gap in rural areas.

Musk recognized the potential benefits of reliable internet access for those in underserved communities, facilitating education, entrepreneurship, and improved quality of life.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the productive discussions with Elon Musk.

He highlighted the multifaceted nature of their conversations, which encompassed subjects ranging from energy to spirituality. This reflects Modi’s holistic approach to governance and his inclination to explore various dimensions of societal progress.

Elon Musk’s Vision for India’s Future

During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi also engaged with other influential personalities. Notable figures included American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author Robert Thurman, and investor Ray Dalio.

These interactions underscored Modi’s commitment to engaging with thought leaders across diverse fields, fostering knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk holds the potential for several impactful outcomes. Firstly, Musk’s expressed interest in investing in India, specifically in the electric vehicle sector through Tesla, can significantly boost the country’s economy.

This investment influx can lead to job creation, foster innovation, and drive technological advancements in the EV industry. Moreover, it aligns with India’s objective of reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards a sustainable, greener economy.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, says "I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he's pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi.

Secondly, Musk’s proposal to introduce Starlink, SpaceX’s broadband internet service, in India can revolutionize digital connectivity, particularly in rural areas.

This initiative can bridge the digital divide by providing reliable internet access to underserved communities. It has the potential to empower individuals by enabling access to educational resources, facilitating e-commerce and entrepreneurship, and improving overall quality of life.

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk in New York underscored the mutual respect and admiration between the two leaders. Musk’s endorsement of India’s growth potential and his praise for Modi’s leadership resonate positively for the country.

The discussions primarily focused on investments, with Tesla’s plans to invest in India and Musk’s proposal to bring Starlink’s broadband internet service to underserved areas. These developments represent significant strides in India’s electric vehicle and digital infrastructure sectors.

As Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States continues, his engagement with influential figures across various domains reinforces India’s position on the global stage.

The meeting with Elon Musk serves as a testament to India’s allure as an investment destination and its commitment to embracing technological innovations.

