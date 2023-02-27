Tesla’s language update for its FSD program disappoints some owners

In a recent Tesla FSD Program update, Tesla updated some of the languages. It appears that some owners are not happy with it, while some are confused with it as well. One stated that they aren’t sure about what was written, it sounded so “legal”.

The concern arises from a new support page that Tesla created regarding the NHTSA recall for FSD Beta earlier this month. On the support page, Tesla admits that FSD Beta can sometimes break the rules of the road, which is something that anyone who used the system already knows, but the biggest concern for Tesla owners seems to be Tesla qualifying the system as a “level 2 driver assist system, “FSD Beta is an SAE Level 2 driver support feature that can provide steering and braking/acceleration support to the driver under certain operating limitations. With FSD Beta, as with all SAE Level 2 driver support features, the driver is responsible for the operation of the vehicle whenever the feature is engaged and must constantly supervise the feature and intervene (e.g., steer, brake or accelerate) as needed to maintain safe operation of the vehicle.”

I'm really disappointed. Can anyone really read this and feel like we are where we thought we were? I am all in on #FSDBeta and supportive of the path we are on, but this wording sounds so "legal" that I am not sure what to expect going forward. https://t.co/zKtggsUAqb… https://t.co/5oKPQxdrLW — Chuck Cook (@chazman) February 27, 2023

Tesla always qualified it as such, but some believe that the automaker is saying that it will always be “Level 2.” The company also confirmed that it has stopped the expansion of the FSD Beta program until it propagated the “recall update”. Under the beta, Tesla is trying to circumvent a lot of complications and regulations that come with anything more than a level 2 driver-assist system, but the goal is to use the program to eventually take it out of beta and become a level 4 or 5 system.

Tesla is going to pause its FSD Beta software updates. Tesla paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving beta software in the United States and Canada following a recall of the system that federal safety regulators warned could allow vehicles to act unsafe around intersections and cause crashes. Tesla said on a new company support page that new or pending installations of FSD beta software — an advanced driver assistance system that costs $15,000 — will be halted until it issues an over-the-air software update that corrects the issue. The software update is free. “Until the software version containing the fix is available, we have paused the rollout of FSD Beta to all who have opted-in but have not yet received a software version containing FSD Beta,” the company wrote on the support page.