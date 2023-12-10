In a world where technology and humor often intersect, Tesla’s latest holiday update brings a unique twist to its vehicles, blending practical enhancements with a touch of whimsy. This week, Tesla announced several updates, including improved trip planning, enhanced blind spot awareness, and additional camera functionalities. However, the feature that’s capturing the most attention is the ability to change the lock horn sound to that of a screaming goat, provided the vehicle is equipped with external speakers.

Moreover, amidst various challenges and milestones, including CEO Elon Musk’s multiple scandals, the anticipated delivery of the elusive Cybertruck, and a Nordic labor crisis, Tesla has had a bustling fall. Concluding the year, the company has rolled out these holiday updates, adding a playful element to its technological advancements.

The screaming goat horn lock sound is not just a quirky addition; it’s a humorous way to stand out in a crowded parking lot. When you lock your Tesla, bystanders will be treated to a surprising goat shriek, adding a bit of charm and humor to the mundane task of car locking.

This update also introduces the High Fidelity Park Assist feature, which provides a 3D reconstruction of the vehicle’s surroundings while parking. This enhancement not only improves safety but also adds convenience to the parking experience

Additionally, Tesla’s updates include a multi-stop trip planner, which is particularly useful for long journeys, allowing drivers to plan their route with multiple stops efficiently. The blind spot indicators have been improved for enhanced safety, and the live sentry cameras provide real-time surveillance of the vehicle’s surroundings.

Interestingly, Tesla is also introducing an automatic 911 feature, activated if the airbags deploy. This safety feature, common in less luxurious cars for over two decades, is now being implemented in Tesla vehicles. Although not a new concept in the automotive industry, its integration into Tesla’s sophisticated system marks a significant step in prioritizing passenger safety.

For gaming enthusiasts, Tesla has added Castle Doombad to its Tesla Arcade, expanding the in-car entertainment options. Additionally, the update introduces a ‘LAN Party on Wheels’ feature, allowing rear passengers to play their favorite games on the rear touchscreen, a perfect addition for long journeys or waiting times.

Rear passengers are also in for a treat with the introduction of Rear Passenger Headphones. This feature enables backseat passengers to listen to the Theater app on wireless Bluetooth headphones, while the front of the vehicle can enjoy different audio. This addition is particularly beneficial for families or groups with varying entertainment preferences.

Despite these advancements, some online reactions have been mixed. While some users have expressed desires for more practical features like improved auto wipers or rear cross-traffic alerts, others are excited about the new updates, especially the customizable horn lock sound. One user humorously mentioned the intention to replace their spouse’s horn lock sound with a massive fart as a joke, showcasing the fun side of Tesla’s latest update.

In conclusion, Tesla’s holiday update is a blend of functionality, safety, and humor. While the screaming goat horn lock sound adds a playful element, the other updates like the multi-stop trip planner, enhanced blind spot indicators, and live sentry cameras contribute to a more efficient and safe driving experience. As Tesla continues to innovate, it’s clear that the company is not just focused on technological advancements but also on adding a touch of fun and personality to its vehicles.