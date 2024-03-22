Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken a stand against major players in the adult entertainment industry, filing lawsuits against Multi Media, LLC, and Hammy Media, the parent companies of popular adult websites like “Chaturbate” and “xHamster.” These legal actions, initiated on Tuesday, accuse the companies of violating Texas House Bill 1181, a law designed to ensure adequate age verification measures are in place to prevent minors from accessing explicit content online.

Allegations of Non-Compliance

Paxton’s lawsuits allege that these companies have failed to sufficiently verify the ages of users before granting access to sexually explicit material, thereby contravening Texas law. Instead of implementing the necessary age verification systems outlined by the law, these websites have been allowing minors unfettered access to pornographic content without effective screening measures.

Legal Demands and Potential Penalties

The attorney general’s office is seeking permanent injunctions against Multi Media and Hammy Media to enforce proper age verification protocols. Additionally, the companies may face significant civil penalties, with Multi Media potentially facing fines of $1.8 million and Hammy Media facing fines of $1.7 million, in addition to daily fines until compliance is achieved.

Background on Texas Law and Legal Battles

Texas House Bill 1181, enacted by Governor Greg Abbott in June 2023, mandates that websites hosting sexually explicit material confirm users’ ages to be at least 18 years old. The law delineates various acceptable methods for age verification, including the use of government-issued identification and digital authentication.

In November 2023, Attorney General Paxton secured a crucial legal victory that allowed for the enforcement of HB 1181, despite legal challenges from the pornography industry alleging violations of the First Amendment. Additionally, in February 2024, Paxton pursued legal action against Aylo Global Entertainment, the parent company of Pornhub, resulting in the cessation of operations by the site in Texas.

Reaction from the Pornography Industry

While Chaturbate has implemented measures for age verification, xHamster has chosen to temporarily suspend access to its website in Texas as it weighs its legal options. Val Gurvits, representing xHamster, expressed surprise at the lawsuit and indicated a willingness to cooperate with Texas officials in addressing the litigation.

Ongoing Enforcement and Future Implications

Paxton has reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing HB 1181, cautioning other pornography companies lacking adequate age verification safeguards to adhere to Texas law or face similar legal repercussions. These lawsuits underscore Texas’s dedication to shielding minors from exposure to harmful and obscene materials online.

National and Legal Context

Texas is one of several states with laws targeting adult websites, with the aim of protecting minors from explicit content. The legal actions taken in Texas reflect broader discussions regarding free speech, online regulation, and the responsibilities of internet platforms in limiting access to adult material.

As Texas intensifies its efforts to ensure age verification requirements are met by adult websites, the legal actions against Multi Media, LLC, and Hammy Media signify a proactive approach to safeguarding minors from accessing explicit online content. These lawsuits highlight the ongoing debate surrounding regulatory measures versus free speech rights in the digital era.