Texas Age-Verification Law Deemed Unconstitutional by Court, Pornhub Prevails in First Amendment Battle

Recently, a federal judge has made a significant ruling affecting the adult entertainment industry. The judge determined that a Texas law, scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2023, which mandated age-verification measures and prominent warning labels on pornography websites, violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, specifically the prohibition against restricting free speech. This legal challenge was initiated by the Free Speech Coalition, a group representing various stakeholders, including the parent company of Pornhub, advocacy organizations in the adult industry, and an adult performer identified as “Jane Doe.”

Under Texas law, adult websites would have been required to implement “reasonable age verification methods” to confirm that users attempting to access their content are at least 18 years old. Additionally, these sites would have had to prominently display a “Texas Health and Human Services Warning” in no smaller than 14-point font. One example of such a warning stated, “Pornography increases the demand for prostitution, child exploitation, and child pornography.” The law also mandated including a national toll-free number for individuals dealing with mental health issues. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed this legislation, known as H.B. 1181, into law on June 12.

Legal Challenge Against Texas Online Content Law

Ezra, in the decision, mentioned, “The statute is not narrowly tailored and chills the speech of Plaintiffs and adults who wish to access sexual materials. [T]he law is not narrowly tailored because it substantially regulates protected speech, is severely underinclusive, and uses overly restrictive enforcement methods.”

The judge decided, “The Court agrees that the state has a legitimate goal in protecting children from sexually explicit material online. But that goal, however crucial, does not negate this Court’s burden to ensure that the laws passed in its pursuit comport with established First Amendment doctrine. There are viable and constitutional means to achieve Texas’s goal, and nothing in this order prevents the state from pursuing those means.”

The Texas Attorney General has promptly filed an appeal and is actively seeking a stay on the injunction, as stated by a representative from the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.

You can find a copy of the court’s decision by following this link. Among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that aimed to secure a preliminary injunction against the Texas law were MG Freesites (operated by Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub), WebGroup Czech Republic, NKL Associates, and MediaMe SRL.

Response of Pornhub to Texas Age-Verification Law and Rebranding as Aylo

Several other states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah, and Virginia, have also implemented similar age-verification laws with the intention of restricting access to adult content websites. Notably, Pornhub chose to comply with the Louisiana law and subsequently blocked access for users in the remaining four states.

Earlier this year, MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, was acquired by Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners. Following the acquisition, MindGeek was rebranded as Aylo, a move ECP described as a way to give the company a “fresh start.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Aylo expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, reiterating its stance that the age-verification law enacted in Texas is unconstitutional. The company has consistently advocated for mandatory age verification for adult content viewers, emphasizing the importance of preserving user privacy and safety in any age verification method. Aylo believes that implementing age verification at the device level is the most effective solution to enhance internet safety, safeguard user privacy, and prevent children from accessing age-inappropriate content.

The company further stated its appreciation for the court’s recognition of the issue of compelled speech within this Texas law. Aylo is committed to defending its industry and its performers relying on it for legitimate income. It applauds the court’s determination that this law is unconstitutional and would have forced adult entertainers to imply that their content poses health risks falsely.