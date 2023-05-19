Texas Governor Greg Abbott Enacts Electric Vehicle Fee Legislation

In a significant development for the state’s transportation sector, Governor Greg Abbott officially signed an electric vehicle fee law on Saturday. The legislation, known as Senate Bill 505, mandates that electric vehicle owners in Texas must pay an additional $400 fee when registering a new electric vehicle in addition to the existing registration fees. The fee for renewing an electric vehicle registration has been set at $200.

Introducing this fee aims to ensure that owners of electric vehicles contribute their fair share towards the maintenance and improvement of the state’s highways. Traditionally, these costs have been covered by a gas tax of 20 cents per gallon, paid by conventional gas-fueled and hybrid vehicle owners. With the rise in the popularity of electric cars, lawmakers in Texas sought to implement a fee structure that would offset the revenue loss from the reduced gasoline consumption.

It is worth noting that the new fee does not apply to electric motorcycles, mopeds, or autocycles, focusing solely on four-wheeled electric passenger vehicles. This exemption recognizes the distinct characteristics and usage patterns of these alternative electric modes of transportation. However, not everyone is in favor of this new legislation. Tesla driver August Worley, for instance, expresses concerns that the fee may discourage potential electric vehicle owners, thereby hindering the transition to cleaner transportation options. Worley emphasizes the importance of maintaining the positive momentum towards sustainable transportation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Impact on Electric Vehicle Adoption and Incentives

With the signing of this legislation, Texas joins several other states that have implemented similar fees or taxes targeting electric vehicles. While the new fee structure has received mixed reactions, it highlights the ongoing efforts to balance the need for sustainable transportation solutions with the financial implications for infrastructure maintenance and development. Worley claimed, “It’s kind of an annoyance.”

According to a recent article by the Dallas Morning News, Texas currently boasts a significant electric vehicle (EV) population, with nearly 200,000 EVs traversing its roads. The report further reveals that over 30,000 new electric cars have been registered in Texas this year, indicating a growing trend toward cleaner transportation options.

The average owner of a conventional gas-fueled vehicle in Texas pays approximately $130 in state gas taxes annually. The state government has enacted a new fee system to address the revenue loss resulting from the reduced gasoline consumption by EVs. The gas tax and the recently introduced EV fee are allocated to the state highway fund, with a portion of the revenue also being diverted to support schools, as highlighted in the report.

The Argument for Higher Conventional Vehicle Taxes

Kara Kockelman, a transportation engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin, has expressed her perspective. She believes implementing the new law conveys that Texas is firmly aligned with the oil and gas industry. While the EV fee intends to ensure fair contributions towards highway maintenance and development, Kockelman views it as a signal of continued support for traditional fossil fuel-based transportation systems.

Kockelman claimed, “Electric vehicles should pay a gas tax – I just think the tax on the conventional cars should be much, much higher than it is. We pay less for gas in this state than almost anyone in the world, and that includes India and China where there is a great deal of poverty. Texas is really behind the curve on trying to do the right thing by the environment. And so, that’s embarrassing, I think, for all of us. But it isn’t really a lot of money. In fact, owning and operating an electric vehicle, especially an all-electric vehicle, is incredibly cost-saving.”

According to a report published in The Dallas Morning News, the newly implemented electric vehicle fee is projected to contribute a minimum of $38 million to the state highway fund in Texas. In contrast, revenue generated from gas and diesel taxes is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion for the state in 2024.

