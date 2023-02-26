Thales, a French defence company, plans to hire 12,000 new employees as orders increase.

Thales, a French defence and technology company, plans to hire 12,000 new employees this year due to high demand for its products, according to CEO Patrice Caine in an interview with the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.

He stated that Thales, which employs 80,000 people worldwide, 40,000 of whom are in France, has hired 5,000 to 8,000 people per year for the past eight years, and that it has already hired 11,500 new employees this year. Caine stated that all of the company’s activities, including defence and security, aeronautics and space, identity and digital security, were expanding rapidly.

“The company reflects its markets, which are all experiencing dynamic growth, with needs increasing in all of our fields of activity,” he said. Caine, who recently met with Ukraine’s defence minister, stated that France’s Ground Master 200 radar air defence system would be delivered to Ukraine in May.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Thales shares have risen nearly 60% to new all-time highs, outperforming the Refinitiv Europe Aerospace & Defense index.

President Emmanuel Macron announced in January that French military spending would more than triple in the coming years, with the 2024-2030 military budget set to rise to 413 billion euros ($447 billion), up from 295 billion euros in the 2019-2025 period, as the army adapts to a new security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ABOUT THALES COMPANY

Thales is a global technology leader with over 81,000 employees spread across five continents. To build a future we can all trust, the Group is investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations such as Big Data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, cybersecurity, and quantum technology. Thales’ high-tech solutions, services, and products assist businesses, organizations, and governments in achieving their objectives and ambitions. And our customers play an important role in society in each of our five vertical markets: digital identity and security, defence and security, aerospace, space, and transportation.

