The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked global innovation, but for one tiny Caribbean island, it has been nothing short of transformative. Anguilla, a British overseas territory, has found an unexpected goldmine in AI, generating a significant portion of its government revenue without writing a single line of code. This Caribbean island is making millions using AI through the registration of .ai domain names.

Anguilla’s prosperity stems from its internet domain name, “.ai,” which has become highly sought after by tech companies worldwide. Similar to how “.jp” represents Japan and “.fr” stands for France, “.ai” is Anguilla’s designated domain.

According to Forbes, the number of .ai domain registrations skyrocketed from 144,000 in 2022 to an impressive 354,000 in 2023. This surge was driven largely by the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, which spurred global interest in AI-related domains. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that this boom has made the .ai domain a favorite among tech firms.

Revenue Windfall

The financial impact of this trend is substantial. In 2023, .ai domain registrations generated EC$87 million (approximately $32 million), accounting for over 20% of Anguilla’s total government revenue. This marks a dramatic increase from previous years when such revenue constituted around 5% of the total.

Historically, Anguilla’s economy has been heavily reliant on tourism, which contributes 37% of its GDP. However, the rise in .ai domain registrations is playing a crucial role in diversifying the island’s economy. The IMF anticipates that while the initial rush of registrations may slow, revenue from .ai domains will stabilize at around 15% of the government’s total income.

A More Resilient Economy

Through the strategic utilization of its .ai domain, this Caribbean island is making millions using AI without writing a single line of code. This newfound revenue stream is helping to make Anguilla’s economy more resilient to external shocks. The diversification into digital domains offers a buffer against fluctuations in the tourism sector, providing a steady and reliable source of income.

Looking ahead, Anguilla’s government expects the .ai domain to remain a valuable asset. As AI continues to evolve and expand, the demand for .ai domains is likely to persist, ensuring ongoing revenue and supporting the island’s economic stability and growth.

Opportunities and Benefits

The primary advantage of Anguilla’s .ai domain windfall is economic diversification. Traditionally reliant on tourism, which makes up 37% of its GDP, Anguilla has found a new revenue stream that reduces its vulnerability to tourism fluctuations. The income from .ai domain registrations, which soared from 144,000 in 2022 to 354,000 in 2023, generated EC$87 million (approximately $32 million) in 2023. This amount constitutes over 20% of the government’s total revenue, providing a significant financial boost.

This new revenue can be invested in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other critical areas, potentially improving the quality of life for Anguillans. Moreover, the steady income from .ai domains can help the island better withstand economic shocks, such as those caused by natural disasters or global economic downturns.

Potential Challenges and Risks

The surge in .ai domain registrations is a clear indication of how this Caribbean island is making millions using AI. While the .ai domain’s success is impressive, it also poses certain risks and challenges. Firstly, the surge in domain registrations may not be sustainable. The initial excitement and demand driven by the launch of AI innovations like ChatGPT may taper off, leading to a stabilization or even a decline in revenue. The government expects future revenue from .ai domains to stabilize at around 15% of total government income, but this is still a projection and subject to market dynamics.

Secondly, an overreliance on this single revenue source could be problematic. If technological trends shift and .ai domains become less desirable, Anguilla could face a significant revenue shortfall.

