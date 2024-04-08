Brawl Stars, the multiplayer online battle arena by Supercell, is one of the most played mobile games. It is a very fun-to-play game and receives constant updates and changes.

With these changes, the meta keeps changing; a brawler who was in the top 5 in the previous patch could receive a massive nerf and be thrown somewhere in the 10th position, and vice versa. This list is made based on the recent March update released by Supercell. The update included ranked changes, bug fixes, and balances for the Brawl Stars brawlers.

Just so you know, all the Brawl Stars brawlers on our list didn’t necessarily receive any buffs in the update. They could simply be strong right from the beginning, or they’re still strong even after receiving a nerf.

3 Best Brawlers in Brawl Stars 2024

Belle

At number 3, we have Belle. Brawl Stars Belle is a high-damage dealing, a low-health brawler with very long-range attacks. Her attack, Shocker, is a long-range bolt that jumps from one target to another, dealing damage. The bolts can bounce up to three times and only bounce within 3 tiles.

Her super ability allows her to deal even more damage to a chosen target. Fire and mark an enemy with your super ability, Spotter, and the enemy will start taking 35% increased damage either until he dies or if Belle uses the super on another target.

Now you must be wondering what makes Belle a top 3 brawler. Belle was an already strong brawler, to begin with, and she now received a new hypercharge. I think this is a great buff to the character; her hypercharge, Magnetic, allows her super-ability to home in on the enemies, making it harder for the enemies to dodge. Homing means to follow—something similar to a heat-seeking missile.

Belle was tier 30 unlockable in The Goldarm Gang Brawl Pass; you can still get her from Starr Road.

Leon

Next up on the list is Leon. Brawl Stars Leon is a moderate health, high-damage-dealing brawler. He excels at close range. He attacks with spinner blades that are deadly at close range but deals less damage to farther targets.

His super, Smoke Bomb, allows you to become invisible for six seconds; enemies that are closer to you within 4 tiles can see Leon even when invisible. He loses his invisibility when he attacks, this is a great super ability when combined with his main attack.

You can use his super to either get close to the enemies and deal massive damage or use it as an escape ability when low on health.

He also has a hypercharge called Limbo that allows him to stay invisible even when attacking enemies.

Despite receiving a nerf in this patch, Leon still remains in the top 3 brawlers list. To begin with, he was always a strong character, and his hypercharge and super ability are very easy to charge.

The nerf reduces Leon’s max range damage from 40 to 30% but this shouldn’t discourage you from picking him. Trust me, this is just a minor nerf, and he is still one of the strongest brawlers in the game.

You can unlock Leon from the Brawl Stars Boxes or Mega Boxes, or simply buy him from the shop whenever he is available.

Angelo

Finally, we have our strongest brawler in 2024, Angelo. Brawl Stars Angelo is the latest addition to the roster and is a really powerful brawler. Angelo deals massive damage at very long ranges but has low health. His range compensates for his lack of defence.

With Take-Aim, he shoots long-range arrows that deal damage based on how you attack. You can either attack quickly to deal low damage or charge it up to deal maximum damage. His super-ability, Welcome to the Swamp, allows him to take control over an area, making it toxic and dealing damage to his enemies. If you attack the enemies from your super area, you also deal four instances of 25% damage over 3 seconds.

Angelo does not have a hypercharge yet, as he is the newest brawler in the game. But Supercell is known to release a new hypercharge every week, so he will be receiving it very soon. He is also yet to receive any balance changes, making him one of the strongest brawlers in Brawl Stars.

His special trait allows him to move on the water; playing Angelo is definitely a little bit harder than other brawlers and requires more skill. But once you master him, you will become unstoppable.

You can obtain Angelo from the brawl pass or the Starr road.

Conclusion

The best brawlers in Brawl Stars will not always be the same after every update, and the meta is ever-changing, so keep an eye out for the patch notes, buffs, and nerfs.

There is no single best brawler in the game; for example, Angelo is really strong on long-range maps, but when it comes to smaller maps, go with Leon, so choose your brawler accordingly.

A few other brawlers that are great to play in 2024 are Bonnie (who received damage and a super buff). Carl (who received an increased damage buff) and Nani (who didn’t receive any balance changes; he was always a great brawler).

Despite receiving nerfs, Larry & Lawrie, Piper, and Leon still remain as some of the strongest brawlers in Brawl Stars, so you can definitely try them out.

