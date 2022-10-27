The Callisto Protocol Won’t Be Coming To Japan

Striking Distance Studios developers appear to be quite sorry, pointing out that the Callisto Protocol, as it stands, will just fail to make it through the CERO accreditation process of the national reviewer for a release in Japan. Instead of making further efforts to get The Callisto Protocol into compliance, the developers decided not to censor the project, and thus, to not publish The Callisto Protocol in the country at all.

It is believed at this time that Japanese authorities requested the Callisto Protocols violence-inducing visuals to be toned down in order to comply with requirements imposed by CERO, which is essentially the Japanese equivalent of the ESRB. According to Japanese analyst Serkan Toto on Twitter, Japan’s video game rating boards have been heavily clamping down on violent games since the organization’s founding in 2002. While the country rating board has forced developers to alter games to remove violence and nudity before they are released in the country, including The Last of Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Uncharted, The Witcher 3, and GTA V, games are rarely banned.

As one might hope, Japanese players who pre-ordered the game would be reimbursed, but it is unfortunate that this game has reached such an impasse with the Japanese rating board. Those all over Japan who pre-ordered the game will get refunds. Japanese analyst Serkan Toto also noted that developers would normally accede to Japanese video game review board requests, so that makes Striking Distance Studio’s refusal to do so even more notable.