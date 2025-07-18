Good condition of a truck is the absence of downtime and the key to a successful business. To ensure that every unit and assembly works without interruptions, it is important to carefully monitor the condition of parts and components, replacing them with new ones in case of natural wear and tear or breakage.

Selection of spare parts is a complicated process, especially for beginners. It is important to take into account the operating conditions of the car, know the year of manufacture of the car and other aspects that are important. Correct selection of spare parts is a decisive factor affecting the working life of the truck and its performance in the long term.

Regular maintenance is a necessity, not a whim

Maintenance should be carried out strictly according to the manufacturer’s regulations or even more frequently, depending on the operating conditions of the truck. Checking the condition of filters, suspension, brake and other systems, oil level and other working fluids, allows you to identify possible problems in advance and eliminate them before serious breakdowns occur.

Regular scheduled maintenance reduces the probability of unforeseen stops on the way, especially during transportation over long distances, where technical assistance may be difficult.

The importance of timely replacement of parts and components

Truck parts and assemblies are subjected to constant heavy loads, which leads to wear and tear. Even the most reliable components have their own working life. If you do not pay attention to timely diagnostics and do not replace worn parts, you can face the emergence of serious failures, the elimination of which will require significant time and money.

Spare parts for trucks differ from each other structurally and functionally. Some affect the overall operation of the vehicle (transmission, engine), others affect the performance of a particular important component.

It is important to realize that it is necessary to choose the right spare parts. But in addition to the compatibility of spare parts, you need to take into account their quality. The use of original or high-quality analogs from trusted suppliers allows you to extend the service life of units and assemblies. When buying and installing low-quality components, malfunctions occur during operation. Cheap fakes often fail after a few thousand kilometers, which leads to repeated costs and new downtime.

It is important to realize that only certified spare parts meet safety standards. They guarantee reliable and smooth operation of the truck in any conditions, both on urban highways and when traveling off-road.

Minimize downtime – increase profits

Every day a truck is idle is a significant loss to your business. Timely maintenance and the use of quality parts can minimize unplanned stops and maximize vehicle utilization.

This is especially important for companies with large fleets, as even one broken truck can disrupt the entire logistics process.

Original and analog spare parts: what is the difference and what to choose for repair and maintenance?

Sooner or later every owner of a truck, whether it is a single vehicle or a whole fleet, has to face the need to replace components. There are two main types of spare parts on the market:

Original. Analog.

On the correct choice of parts depends on the life of the car, the safety of the driver and other road users, as well as the frequency of future repairs. When choosing original or analog parts, it is necessary to know how they differ from each other and in which cases it is worth giving preference to one or another option.

Original spare parts, what they are

OEM, or original spare parts (Original Equipment Manufacturer) – these are components that are produced by order of the automaker and installed on the car during assembly at the factory. They are produced either by the car manufacturer itself or by its official contractor.

Among the advantages of original spare parts it is worth highlighting:

Full compliance with the characteristics and parameters of the vehicle. Compliance with technical requirements and safety standards. Quality guarantee from the manufacturer. Reliability and long service life.

Analog spare parts

Aftermarket, analog spare parts or non-OEM are produced by third-party companies. In the modern market there are both high-quality analogs from well-known brands, and cheap fakes of dubious origin.

The advantages of analogs include:

More affordable price. A wide choice of manufacturers and models.

The quality of analog parts may differ significantly from the original. During installation, there may be mismatches in size or characteristics.

How to distinguish a quality analog

Quality analog parts are produced by well-known brands, many of which specialize in the production of components for a wide range of trucks. Some of them also supply parts to car factories.

In order not to become a victim of fraudsters and not to buy a fake it is important to buy analog parts from trusted sellers.

What parts to prefer – original or analog ones

The choice of parts depends on your goals and budget. If you want maximum reliability and are ready to pay more, safely choose parts of original production.

If you want to save money, but not at the expense of quality, in this case proven analog parts from well-known manufacturers will do.

If we are talking about non-key components (for example, wiper blades, filters, etc.), a quality analog is quite justified. If the truck is under warranty, then the replacement should be made only with original parts, otherwise the manufacturer’s warranty will be lost.

Taking into account all the advantages and disadvantages of originals and analogs, the choice of certain parts should be approached consciously. It is better to refuse cheap and low-quality fakes to avoid additional costs in the future.

When to buy spare parts

Timely replacement of spare parts is the basis of reliable and smooth operation of any truck. Regardless of the conditions in which the vehicle operates – within the city or on long routes, it is important to understand when it is worth thinking about buying and installing new components. This allows you to:

extend the life of the vehicle and contributes to safe operation;

avoid emergency stops, costly repairs and transportation schedule disruption.

Scheduled replacement

One of the most effective approaches to maintenance is scheduled replacement of parts based on mileage and manufacturer’s regulations. Regular inspections allow for early detection of worn parts and replacement before serious problems arise.

Preventive replacement

Preventive replacement of parts is an important step and allows you to replace a part before it finally fails. This approach is especially important for those parts whose failure can have serious consequences (turbine, pump, brake system, clutch).

Urgent replacement after a breakdown

Unfortunately, even if all recommendations are followed, components can fail, as they have a certain working life. If the truck has already broken down, it is necessary to replace the faulty part as soon as possible. The sooner the repair is made, the less downtime and losses the business will suffer.

Replacement in preparation for the season

Trucks are often operated under heavy loads, especially during the winter and summer seasons. Therefore, before the start of the season, it is worthwhile to conduct a thorough diagnosis and replace those components that may not be able to withstand the stresses of extreme conditions.

In winter it is important to pay attention to the battery, brake system, heating system and glow plugs (in diesel engines). In summer – on the cooling system, air conditioner, tires and drive belts. Timely seasonal replacement of parts helps to avoid overheating, freezing of systems and other seasonal breakdowns.

VIN-code – the key to the right choice of auto parts

One of the most important parameters when choosing truck parts is VIN-code. Without knowing it, there is a high risk of buying a part that will not fit by specifications, size or design.

The VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) is a unique value consisting of 17 characters. It is assigned at the factory to each car. It contains encrypted information about the manufacturer, as well as:

model;

year of manufacture;

engine type and other features of a particular vehicle.

Using the VIN code you can determine exactly what parts are suitable for your truck. This is especially important for modern vehicles, which may use different modifications of assemblies depending on the equipment.

A reliable supplier of spare parts for trucks of different brands is the online store HD ProParts. The company has its own warehouse of spare parts for Volvo, Kenworth, Freightliner and other trucks. This guarantees the availability of all parts and components.

HD ProParts cooperates only with official distributors and proven suppliers of spare parts. All of them have factory packaging, serial number, certificates confirming high quality.