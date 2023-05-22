The Event of The Year is here! Payments Innovation Summit Defining the Future of PayTech in India!

The COVID Impact redefined how we conducted business across the world, and more so in a nation of 1.4 billion people, India. With unprecedented disruption across industries, Fintech and especially Payment technologies hasn’t been far behind. This being said, India is positioned for further growth in the digital payment landscape.

India Payments Innovation Summit, is a one-day strategic event which will ensure that we enter into the new era of paytech and payment innovations with absolute certainty of growth and a defined roadmap. The event is scheduled on the 8th of June in Mumbai, India. The summit is an exclusive gathering of the top financial experts, payments leaders, BFSI stakeholders and decision makers from Corporate India and SMBs, who will deliberate on futuristic payments technologies & innovations, a growth strategy for the future of the sector and engage with peers and decision makers from across the ecosystem.

The event will deliberate key topics such as; Digital Payments & Faster Payments, CBDC & Digital Currencies, Financial Inclusion & Payments Innovation, Payments as a Service, Micro Payments, Real Time Payments, Regulations, Compliance & Security, Retail Payments & Interoperability & Adopting ISO 20022.

The flagship event is organized by P2B services, and currently has confirmed participation from leading thought leaders such as Joachim Samuelsson, CEO Crunchfish AB, Geetika Raheja, Executive Director, PwC India; Sunil Kulkarni, CEO, Business Correspondents Federation of India; Prof. Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, Assistant Professor Indian School of Business; Harsh Vardhan Masta, Head of Digital Payments, Policybazaar, Abhishek Kothari, CEO, Pepper Money India, Vishesh Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Financial Securities, Shanthi Kartheeswaran, President – Risk, Tutelar Fintech Private Limited etc..

if you want to position yourself as a technology leader or a solution provider in the PayTech ecosystem in India, you can get in touch with us here – https://indiapaymentssummit.com/registration-form.html , The event currently has confirmed participation from leading Payments technology companies such as Crunchfish, Acemoney ,Tutelar etc.

Comments

comments