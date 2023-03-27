The Future of God of War Series Teased by Voice Actor Ben Prendergast

The voice actor behind Tyr in God of War: Ragnarok, Ben Prendergast, has sparked speculation about the future of the series after dropping a hint during a panel at PAX East. Prendergast, who has worked on various games, was discussing the role of Tyr in the franchise when he revealed that the latest game “isn’t the last you’ve seen of Tyr.” Fans of the game were quick to interpret this as a hint of a possible sequel to God of War: Ragnarok.

Tyr is a key character in the game, who assists Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and there are many open threads and loose ends left available for a potential sequel. The comment from Prendergast was made right before the Q&A section, which naturally led to many questions about a possible sequel. However, Prendergast revealed that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement and could not reveal any more information about the planned future of the series.

God of War: Ragnarok is unlikely to receive any DLC, which has led many to believe that Prendergast’s comment is a tacit announcement of a new game in the series. The game has sold over 11 million copies in just a few months from release, making a sequel almost inevitable. It is worth noting that the previous game in the series, God of War, was not announced as a sequel until two years after its release, which makes the early speculation about a new game all the more exciting for fans.

While Prendergast’s comment was brief, it has generated a great deal of excitement among fans who are eager to see where the story of God of War will go next. The fact that the comment came from someone directly involved with the game lends credibility to the idea that a new game is in development. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to learn more, but the hint dropped by Prendergast has given them plenty to speculate about in the meantime.

Overall, the future of God of War remains shrouded in mystery, but the comment from Ben Prendergast has given fans hope that a new game in the series is in the works. With the massive success of God of War: Ragnarok, it is hard to imagine that the story will end there. Only time will tell what the future holds for Kratos, Atreus, and the rest of the God of War universe, but fans can rest assured that they have not seen the last of Tyr.