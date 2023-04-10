“The Game has Changed!” Tiktoker creates social network app using only voice commands with GPT4

The craze of ChatGPT has taken over every techie out there. We can see tons of social media posts every day about how to use this new tool the right way. People are doing crazy things with it, but now the game changed as this Tiktoker creates a social network app using only voice commands with GPT4. He named his voice assistant Jarvis.

Let’s take a look at the interaction between the Tiktoker and the assistant.

At first, he requests the voice assistant that he needs her to create the next app with a tailwind. Jarvis replies, “One sec, you want me to create a new next JS app with tailwind and CSS.” He then replies, “yes.”

To clarify the purpose of this app, Jarvis asks what the user would like the app to do.

The guy then explains that he wants a basic social networking site app, and it needs to have 3 things—A profile creation form, a profile viewer, and a way to see all the users on the network.

Jarvis then again asks for further clarity, “One sec, you want a basic social networking app that includes a profile-creating page, a profile viewer, and a list of all the users. What would you like the profiles to have?”

The tiktoker then says, let’s keep it kind of simple let’s do a number, an email, and a username. To which Jarvis replies, “One sec, I will add those fields to the profile schema, what else can I do.”

To make things a little complicated, the Tiktoker says, “I want you to optimize the site so that it works with mobile and desktop devices, and I also want you to style it in dark mode.” However, for the assistant, it was no big deal. She replies, “On it, okay, I will optimize it for both mobile and desktop and style it in dark mode, anything else?”

Finally, the user gives the command, “start building.” And Jarvis confirms, “Okay, I will start working. I created a new repo called Basic Social Network continuing.”

After this, the user praises the assistant, and she says there are a few things that need to be worked on, like features and optimization. Once completed, Jarvis asks, “The app is building correctly would you like me to deploy it?” To this, the tiktoker replies, “Oh yeah!”

Jarvis then says, “One moment, okay deploying to versal continuing, I deployed your project on McKay personal continuing, I am all done, was not that fast, you should give me a raise.”

After this, the tiktoker does a variety of tests to see if things are working in order. He was also waiting for the build to get completed so that he could check out the dark mode and if the profile schema and other things were working properly. After checking the basic things, the user proceeds to create an account using a test Gmail to see if the signup process works, and it does. He was also able to view all the profiles on the social media platform via the profile view.

Watch the video here:

The ChatGPT4 AI assistant building an entire social media platform with just voice commands shows how powerful the tool is. However, if you note in the video, the commands given by the Tiktoker were specific and shows he knew what he was doing. So, it’s not that just anyone would be able to build an app or site with GPT4.

What are your thoughts as this Tiktoker creates a social network app using only voice commands with GPT4? Let us know in the comments below. And if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

