The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase plans to add 2,000 employees 

Coinbase (COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume, plans to add up to 2,000 people this year to take advantage of opportunities in Web 3 development and other areas, according to Chief People Officer L.J. Brock in a blog post published Tuesday.

‘‘We see enormous product opportunities ahead for the future of Web3. We believe our industry is in its infancy and that building onramps for individuals to participate is critical to driving the next generation use case of crypto. We’re also expanding to include products that host user-generated content like NFTs, and we’re excited about our ambitious plans for the future of coinbase wallet, enhancing security, ease of use, and accessibility.”

Coinbase will also add products like non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the Coinbase Wallet to broaden its offerings in hosting general content. According to the job posting, candidates for Coinbase should value clear communication, effective execution, and continual learning, among other attributes. They should also approach their work with a “mission-focused” mindset.

Coinbase will also introduce new products to its portfolio, including NFTs and the Coinbase Wallet, to broaden its content hosting capabilities. Candidates for Coinbase should prioritize, among other things, clear communication, quick execution, and continual learning. They should approach their work with a "mission-focused" mindset.

